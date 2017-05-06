Historic first: Sandeep Sharma sets new IPL record

Bengaluru, May 6: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) fast bowler Sandeep Sharma set an Indian Premier League (IPL) record with a historic first against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) here last night (May 5). (Scorecard)

At the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday, KXIP successfully defended 138 to defeat RCB by 19 runs. The 23-year-old Sandeep was the star with the ball as RCB were bowled out for 119. He won the Man-of-the-match award.

The right-arm paceman became the first in IPL history to get the wickets of Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers in the same match.

In its 10th edition now, IPL had never seen one bowler dismissing these 3 stalwarts in the same contest but it happened last night. (Match highlights)

First, Sandeep sent back Gayle for a duck, caught by Martn Guptill and added Kohli (6) to his list of wickets by clean bowling him. De Villiers (10) followed, caught by wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Sandeep finished with figures of 3/22 in 4 overs as KXIP kept their play-off hopes alive. They have 10 points from 11 games. RCB, already out of contention for knockouts, are at last position with just 5 points from 12 matches.

After the match, Sandeep said it was dream come true for him to get the wickets of Gayle, Kohli and De Villiers.

