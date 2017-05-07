Hashim Amla slams second ton in IPL 2017: Twitterati hail 'Mighty Hash'

Mohali, May 7: Stylish South Africa batsman Hashim Amla played another exhilarating knock to bring up his second century of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Sunday (May 7).

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) opener hammered his hundred off 59 balls against Gujarat Lions in the league match at Mohali.

Amla, thus, became only the third batsman after Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli to score two or more hundreds in an IPL season.

The right-handed batsman from South Africa, had reached his previous ton (104) with a six in the last over of the innings as well which came up against Mumbai Indians.

Amla required 7 runs in the final over to complete his hundred and struck a brilliant 4 and a six off that Basil Thampi over to reach the milestone.

Amazed with Amla's sublime and brilliantly constructed innings cricketers and cricket enthusiasts took to Twitter to hail him.

Gujarat Lions' skipper Suresh Raina won the toss and invited Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell to bat. Amla constructed his innings very well.

Here's who said what on Amla's secon hundred on IPL 10:

