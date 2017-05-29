Hashim Amla fastest to complete 7000 ODI runs, breaks Kohli's record

Bengaluru, May 29: Ace South African batsman and former captain Hashim Amla becomes the fastest player to score 7000 runs in 150 ODI innings, breaking Virat Kohli's record. The Indian skipper took 161 innings to complete 7000 runs.

CT 17: Full Schedule

South Africa are currently playing against England in Champions Trophy warm-up game. The Proteas are on course to win their match comfortably.

Batting first, England were bowled out for just 153 runs in 31 overs. Kagiso Rabada was the peak of the South African bowlers.

Chasing a low total, Hashim Amla 55 off 54 balls before getting dismissed by Roland-Jones. Amla was just 23 runs short of the milestone before this match.

It was indeed yet another incredible milestone achieved the 'Mighty Hash' as he is popularly known. Amla is playing 153rd ODI match.

Former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly held the record of scoring the fastest 7000 runs for 13 years. He had scored in 174 innings which was broken by another South African AB De Villiers. AB reached the mark in 166 innings which in turn was broken by Virat Kohli.

South Africa are placed in Pool B alongside India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. South Africa play their opening match in Champions Trophy against Sri Lanka on June 3.

MILESTONE ALERT: Congrats to the Mighty @amlahash on becoming the fastest to reach 7000 runs in ODIs! What a career!#ProteaFire #ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/XafjJbgVYY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) May 29, 2017

OneIndia News