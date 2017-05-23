Harbhajan Singh wants Zaheer Khan as India's fast bowling coach

Bengaluru, May 23: Veteran offspinner Harbhajan Singh today (May 23) opined that former left-arm paceman Zaheer Khan should be Indian team's fast bowling coach.

Harbhajan and Zaheer, who were team-mates in the national side for many years, were recently seen in action at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Zaheer was the captain of Delhi Daredevils (DD) while Harbhajan was part of the title-winning Mumbai Indians (MI) outfit.

On Tuesday morning, Harbhajan took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to state that Zaheer was the "best option" as India's fast bowling coach. Many on social media endorsed the offspinner's choice.

"@ImZaheer would be the best option for indian fast bowling coach in my opinion..Great mind #Greatfella," Harbhajan tweeted.

Zaheer retired from international cricket in October 2015. He had then hinted at giving back to the game through coaching.

"'Zak is Back' is perhaps the headline that may come my way again, as I have every intention of giving back to this game and our wonderful country which gave this kid from Shrirampur the opportunity to chase and live his dream!," he had said after announcing retirement.

The 38-year-old Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs, 17 T20Is for India. He made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2000. His ODI debut came against Australia, also in the year 2000.

Zaheer last played for India in February 2014 against New Zealand in a Test. He has 311 Test and 282 ODI scalps. In T20Is, he took 17 wickets.

Anil Kumble is now the head of Indian team and Sanjay Bangar is the batting coach. Previously, Bharat Arun served as bowling coach. Now the position is vacant. Kumble's contract ends next month after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to renew Kumble's contract but there is no news on bowling coach. There were reports that Kumble and captain Virat Kohli had asked for a bowling coach.

OneIndia News