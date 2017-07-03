Harbhajan Singh turns 37: Cricketers greet 'Turbanator' on his birthday

New Delhi, July 3: Cricketers are sending their wishes to veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is celebrating his 37th birthday on Monday (July 3).
Former India cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag along with present teammates like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina have all sent their best wishes to the Turbanator.
His teammates from IPL franchise Mumbai Indians too took to Twitter to congratulate Bhajji on his special day.
Several of his former teammates shared some of their old images with Bhajji to greet him on his birthday. Mohammed Kaif too shared went nostalgic as he shared an old picture with his former teammate.
Sehwag, who is known for his unique style of greeting cricketers on their birthday, posted a lovely message for his former teammate.
Harbhajan last played for India in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, last year. The aggressive off-spinner has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is since making his international debut March 1998. He has scalped 417 wickets in Tests, 269 in ODIs and 25 in T20Is.
He plays for Mumbai Indians in the and has been an integral part of the team's success in all ten seasons.
Here is who greeted him and how:
|
Virender Sehwag
"Hpy B'day @harbhajan_singh. Frm thinking of going to Canada & bcum a truck driver to support family,to bcmng 1 of d best bowlers, grt journey," wrote Sehwag on Twitter.
|
Mohammed Kaif
Former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif greeted 'known fighter' Harbhajan.
|
Sachin Tendulkar
This how 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar greeted Bhajji on his birthday.
|
Sourav Ganguly
This is how legendary India captain Sourav Ganguly greeted Harbhajan Singh.
|
Ishant Sharma
This is how India pacer Ishant Sharma greeted Harbhajan by sharing an old picture with the spinner.
|
Sports Minister
Sports Minister Vijay Goel too greeted Harbhajan Singh on his birthday.
|
VVS Laxman
Former India cricketer VVS Laxman greeted his former teammate Harbhajan Singh.
|
Cheteshwar Pujara
This is how India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara greeted Bhajji on his birthday.
|
Jasprit Bumrah
This is how his India and Mumbai Indians teammate Jasprit Bumrah greeted Harbhajan.
|
Rohit Sharma
India opener and his Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma greeted Harbhajan on his birthday.
|
Mitchell McClenaghan
This is how New Zealand quick and his Mumbai Indians teammate wished Harbhajan on his birthday.
|
Parthiv Patel
This is how his Mumbai Indians teammate and India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel wished Bhajji.
|
Suresh Raina
India cricketer Suresh Raina greeted Harbhajan by sharing an old pic with him.
|
Anurag Thakur
Former BCCI chief Anurag Thakur greeted Bhajji on his birthday.
|
Shikhar Dhawan
This is how India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan greeted Harbhajan Singh.
