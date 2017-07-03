Harbhajan Singh turns 37: Cricketers greet 'Turbanator' on his birthday

New Delhi, July 3: Cricketers are sending their wishes to veteran India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who is celebrating his 37th birthday on Monday (July 3).

Former India cricketers like Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag along with present teammates like Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina have all sent their best wishes to the Turbanator.

His teammates from IPL franchise Mumbai Indians too took to Twitter to congratulate Bhajji on his special day.

Several of his former teammates shared some of their old images with Bhajji to greet him on his birthday. Mohammed Kaif too shared went nostalgic as he shared an old picture with his former teammate.

Sehwag, who is known for his unique style of greeting cricketers on their birthday, posted a lovely message for his former teammate.

Harbhajan last played for India in the Asia Cup in Dhaka, last year. The aggressive off-spinner has represented India in 103 Tests, 236 ODIs and 28 T20Is since making his international debut March 1998. He has scalped 417 wickets in Tests, 269 in ODIs and 25 in T20Is.

He plays for Mumbai Indians in the and has been an integral part of the team's success in all ten seasons.

Here is who greeted him and how:

