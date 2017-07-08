Happy 45 Dada! Here's what the world thinks about you

Bengaluru, July 8: Sourav Ganguly took over the reins of Indian team during a tumltous phase in 2000. But soon the 'Bengal Tiger' changed the face of Indian cricket itself.

He played with passion and told his teammates to do so. He instilled belief in a young team that they can compete with the best in the world.

Australia were the best team in the world then by a moon mile. But under Ganguly, India not only stood face-to-face with Australians but looked straight into their eyes and challenged them. Even took the upperhand.

The man has turned 45 on Saturday (July 8). OneIndia takes a look at some the best quotes about Ganguly. Teammates and rivals alike could not stop respecting him too.

On the off side, first there is God, then there's Ganguly.

Rahul Dravid

Sourav's greatest strength is his mind. He is hardworking. Not only at nets but also mentally. He bounces back.

Sachin Tendulkar

Ganguly sacrificed opening slot for me. Made me a Test cricketer.

Virender Sehwag

I can die for such a captain

Yuvraj Singh

Sourav stood by me when I was struggling. I owe a great deal to him. I can't express my gratitude to him in words.

Harbhajan Singh

Bengal Tiger always has his tail up. Ready to devour the opposition.

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Let me be honest to tell you that on the TV screen he looks different. He is a very warm person when you actually meet him.

MS Dhoni

When you see an Indian side with Ganguly in the line-up, you know it's game on. You don't have to like or dislike him. You have to respect him.

Steve Waugh

He has the ability to clear not only the ropes but even the stadium. Against spin, my god, he is really a murderer.

VVS Laxman

Sourav is my favourite. His leadership against Australia in Australia was astonishing. I have great respect for him.

Brian Lara

