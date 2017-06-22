Coach Lalchand Rajput hails Test status for Afghanistan

Mumbai, June 23: Afghanistan head coach Lalchand Rajput expressed happiness over the country getting a full Test status on Thursday (June 22).

Afghanistan and Ireland granted Test status

"It is a great moment for all of us and that country," an elated Rajput told PTI here.

"It is a great thing for the people of that country," said Rajput, who has been associated with the Afghanistan team for the past one year.

"We will live up to the expectations of the International Cricket Council," the 55-year-old former opener said.

The war-torn Afghanistan on Thursday were confirmed as Full Member' of ICC, thereby granting them Test status alongside Ireland.

Afghanistan cricket has made rapid strides with the country's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan making waves in T20 leagues including IPL.

Recently, they beat West Indies in an ODI, drawing an away series 1-1.

