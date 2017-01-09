'Good decision' by MS Dhoni to quit captaincy, hope he plays 'fearless' cricket now: Yuvraj Singh

Bengaluru, Jan 9: Stating that Mahendra Singh Dhoni took a "very good decision" to step down from India's limited overs captaincy, Yuvraj Singh hoped his former skipper would play "fearless" cricket now. (Yuvraj enjoys joke on him)

On Friday (January 6), the 35-year-old Yuvraj was recalled to the Indian ODI and T20I teams for this month's home series, starting on January 15, against England.



With Dhoni resigning as the skipper, Virat Kohli was appointed as the next leader, taking over the reins in all three formats of the game.

When Yuvraj was asked for his reaction on Dhoni and his captaincy, the left-handed all-rounder praised his team-mate.

"I think he (Dhoni) has been an extremely good captain for India. We won 2011 World Cup, 2007 Champions Trophy (Champions Trophy was in 2013, World T20 in 2007) under him. They are really big achievements. We were the number one Test team under him. These are amazing achievements. I am not sure how many captains have that," Yuvraj told the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website today (January 9).

He continued, "He has been very calm and composed. He took a very good decision, stepping down, because he must have felt it is time for the next guy to take over and build the team for the 2019 World Cup. I am sure he saw that in Virat (Kohli).

"I am sure he has a lot to contribute as a player. He will now be playing like in old days. When we played together we both were fearless. Hopefully we can do the same in the upcoming series (against England)."

The 35-year-old Dhoni is the only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's global trophies - World T20 (2007), World Cup (2007) and Champions Trophy (2013).

Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain in all three formats. He led India in 60 Tests with 27 wins. In ODIs, he was at the helm for 199 matches, winning 110 and losing 74 (4 tied and 11 no results). In 72 T20Is as captain, he won 42 and lost 28 (2 no results).

