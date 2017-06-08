Give us Virat Kohli, take all our players: Pakistan journalist

Bengaluru, June 8: India had thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by 124 runs in their ICC Champions Trophy 2017 opening match on Sunday (June 4) at Edgbaston.

It was a comprehensive start to their title defending campaign, as Virat Kohli's men displayed total domination against their neighbours.

The Pakistani side failed in all departments and helplessly surrendered against the might Indians. The crushing defeat at the hands of India clearly did not go down well with the Pakistani people.

A journalist from the country, Nazrana Ghaffar, after the took to Twitter to slam the Pakistani team. She attacked the team and also asked for Kohli in exchange of their entire team.

She Tweeted: "Indian can take all our team and give us #Kohli for a year. #PakvInd"

As soon as the tweet was posted, it grabbed the attention of Indian Twitterati, who started trolling the journalist for demanding Kohli.

Pakistan came back to shape after defeating South Africa yesterday (June 8) and remained in contention for semis spot.

Here are some of the tweets:

OneIndia News