Gautam Gambhir, wife welcome another 'angel' in their family

New Delhi, June 22: Veteran India cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir became a proud father once again after his wife gave birth to their second daughter.
The 35-year-old cricketer broke the news of becoming a daddy again on his Twitter handle and also posted an adorable image of the newly born baby.
"An angel blessing our family, An angel brightening our lives, Welcome to the world, little angel! ❤," wrote Gambhir.
Gambhir and his wife Natasha got married in October 2011 and this is their second daughter. The couple were blessed with a girl - Aazeen - a couple of years ago.
Gambhir was congratuled by fellow cricketers and fans.
Gambhir welcomes second angel
This is what Gambhir had to say on becoming father for the second time.
Irfan Pathan
Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan congratulated Gambhir.
Rahul Sharma
This is how another India cricketer Rahul Sharma congratulated Gambhir.
Fan congratulates him
Fan congratulated Gambhir for welcoming another daughter in his family.
Another fan congratulates Gambhir
This is how another fan congratulated the KKR skipper.
The aggressive left handed batsman from Delhi is very active on social media and keeps sharing his images with family. The KKR skipper is also known for speaking his heart out on various social issues.
The southpaw took to Twitter to condemn Kashmiri Separatist Leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. The cricketer suggested the separatist shark over his love for Pakistan and it's cricket team.
"A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing," tweeted Gambhir.
