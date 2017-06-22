Gautam Gambhir, wife welcome another 'angel' in their family

New Delhi, June 22: Veteran India cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir became a proud father once again after his wife gave birth to their second daughter.

The 35-year-old cricketer broke the news of becoming a daddy again on his Twitter handle and also posted an adorable image of the newly born baby.

"An angel blessing our family, An angel brightening our lives, Welcome to the world, little angel! ❤," wrote Gambhir.

Gambhir and his wife Natasha got married in October 2011 and this is their second daughter. The couple were blessed with a girl - Aazeen - a couple of years ago.

Gambhir was congratuled by fellow cricketers and fans.

Welcome to the world, little angel! ❤ pic.twitter.com/nrJ0hhuX9Y — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) June 21, 2017 Gambhir welcomes second angel This is what Gambhir had to say on becoming father for the second time. Congratulations bro :):) — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 21, 2017 Irfan Pathan Veteran India pacer Irfan Pathan congratulated Gambhir. Congratulations paaji 😊🙏⭐️ — Rahul Sharma (@ImRahulSharma3) June 21, 2017 Rahul Sharma This is how another India cricketer Rahul Sharma congratulated Gambhir. Congratulations @GautamGambhir 💐💐 May god bless the little angel 👼 with a life full of happiness and good health.. 🙌 — Amit Panchal (@AmitHPanchal) June 21, 2017 Fan congratulates him Fan congratulated Gambhir for welcoming another daughter in his family. Congratulations!! — Salil Tripathi (@saliltripathi) June 21, 2017 Another fan congratulates Gambhir This is how another fan congratulated the KKR skipper.

The aggressive left handed batsman from Delhi is very active on social media and keeps sharing his images with family. The KKR skipper is also known for speaking his heart out on various social issues.

The southpaw took to Twitter to condemn Kashmiri Separatist Leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq for celebrating Pakistan's win over India in the Champions Trophy 2017 final. The cricketer suggested the separatist shark over his love for Pakistan and it's cricket team.

"A suggestion @MirwaizKashmir why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing," tweeted Gambhir.

OneIndia News