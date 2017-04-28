Gautam Gambhir donates IPL prize money to families of Sukma bravehearts

Kolkata, April 28: In yet another humble gesture from senior Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, the Kolkata Knight Riders captain donated his prize money to the families of martyred CRPF jawans who were killed in the Naxal attack in Chhattigarh. (Gambhir to bear expenses of Sukma martyrs' children)

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Gambhir was named Man of the Match for his match winning 52-ball 71 as Kolkata defeated Delhi Daredevils by 7 wickets in the Indian Premier League encounter on Friday (April 28). [Match Scorecard]



G Gambhir Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Sunrisers won by 48 runs

"I am a proud Indian and I have decided to donate whatever awards I've erned to the families of the CRPF jawans martyred in Sukma. They have given the ultimate sacrifice for us. I am doing my bit towards them," Gambhir told during the post match presentation.

Earlier yesterday, Gambhir pledged to bear all the expenses of the children of the 25 CRPF personnel who were killed in a naxal attack on Monday (April 24).

He announced that he would extend support to the children through his Gautam Gambhir Foundation. "Initial steps have already been taken in this regard," he said. I was shaken by the massacre and pictures of grieving daughters of two martyred CRPF officials left me feeling hollow, he also said.

"On Wednesday morning, I picked up newspapers and saw gut-wrenching pictures of the daughters of two CRPF men killed in the latest attacks. One was saluting her martyred father while in the other picture, the howling young woman was being consoled by her relative," Gambhir wrote in a column for a leading daily.

"The Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of the entire education expenses of the children of these martyrs." https://t.co/nUlKnB5dwz — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 28, 2017

Riding over a superlative batting performance from Gambhir and Robin Uthappa (59) Kolkata registered a convincing 7 wicket win against Delhi and consolidated their position at the top of point table.

Kolkata have won 7 of the 9 games they have played in the tournament so far and Gambhir has led his team from the front.

OneIndia News