Gary Kirsten hopes Team India find 'the most suited coach'

New Delhi, June 27: With legendary spinner Anil Kumble stepping down as the head coach of the Indian cricket team, the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the BCCI is now searching for a new coach for the team.

Team India, who are in West Indies for the limited-overs series, will get their next coach before Sri Lanka tour.

Amid speculations over who will be the next coach of the Indian cricket team, former India coach Gary Kirsten has hoped the team finds the kind of person they are looking for.

Kirsten, who was the coach of 2011 World Cup winning Indian team, wrote on his Twitter handle, "Always loved working with Team India and hopefully they find the coach most suited for their team."

Team India lifted the world cup after a gap of 28 years under the watch of the legendary South Africa cricketer.

Meanwhile, reports have claimed that former all-rounder Ravi Shastri is all set to appy for India head coach job and he is "favourite" to get the nod from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Recently, BCCI reopened the process to find India's next head coach following the resignation of Anil Kumble.

Kumble's contract of one year ended with the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 where India finished runner-up. The legendary spinner was given one-tour extension and was set to go to the Caribbean islands. However, he stepped down at the last minute, due to differences with captain Virat Kohli.

The CAC, comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - tasked with the responsibility of appointing the new coach will now search for a potential successor to Kumble.

Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput, Dodda Ganesh and Richard Pybus had applied for the coach job last month when the BCCI advertised for the post.

The board, however, extended timeline for more submissions.

