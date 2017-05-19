'Galat fahmi mat paalo," Sehwag's brilliant response to Pak troll on Jadhav verdict

The verdict by the International Court of Justice on Kulbhushan Jadhav was hailed by one and all. The joy of the verdict was also made known by cricketers like Virendra Sehwag and Mohammad Kaif. While both cricketers hailed the verdict, they had to deal with the trolls who questioned them.

Sehwag known for hitting the ball out of the park did the same to one troll who told him, "you guys have less brains? The decision is yet to come and even though the ICJ stays whatever we will hang him go where ever on your choice #pak.

Sehwag gave this Pakistani a befitting reply and said, "In your dreams, just like beating India in a World Cup. Kutta Paalo, Billi Paali, galat fahmi mat paalo. #KulbushanJadhav".

There were many more trolls who took Sehwag on. But the ace batsman had a one line reply to all of them- "Satyameva Jayate."

@virendersehwag You guys hv less brains? The final decision yet to come and even though icj stays whtever we ll hang him go where ever on ur choic#pak💚 — Farhan Zahoor (@FarhanZahoor124) May 18, 2017

Kaif on the other hand had several personal attacks on him. After hailing the ICJ verdict, Kaif was told to remove 'Mohammad' from his name. "Please remove Mohammad from your name first !", wrote the user.

Congratulations India.

Thanks to the International Court of Justice , justice has prevailed.#KulbhushanJadhav — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) May 18, 2017

To this Kaif responded, "Wow ! If I support India's victory , I should remove Mohammad. I am proud of my name. Aamir means "full of life" , you need to get one."

@MohammadKaif Please remove Mohammad from your name first ! — Aamir Akram (@AamirAk12) May 18, 2017

