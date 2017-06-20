Full Text: Anil Kumble's statement after resigning as Indian cricket team head coach

Bengaluru, June 20: Former India captain Anil Kumble shocked all as he stepped down from the post of India's Head Coach on Tuesday (June 20).

Confirming the news, the BCCI in a statement said,"The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirms that Anil Kumble has withdrawn his services as the post of the Head Coach for the Senior India Men's team."

While the Cricket Advisory Committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as Head Coach, Kumble decided not to continue as the coach.

Hours after stepping down from his position the legendary spinner took to Twitter to reveal the reason behind his decision to resign.

Here's the full text of Anil Kumble's statement after his resignation:

I am honoured by the confidence reposed in me by the CAC, in asking me to continue as Head Coach. The credit for the achievements of the last one year goes to the Captain, the entire team, coaching and support staff.

"Post this intimation, I was informed for the first time yesterday (June 19) by the BCCI that the Captain had reservations with my 'style' and about my continuing as head coach. I was surprised since I had always respected the role boundaries between Captain and Coach. Though the BCCI attempted to resolve the misunderstanding between the Captain and me, it was apparent that the partnership was untenable, and I therefore believe it is best for me to move on."

"Professionalism, discipline, commitment, honesty, commitment, honesty, complementary skills and diverse views are the key traits I bring to the table. These need to be valued for the partnership to be effective. I see the Coach's role akin to 'holding a mirror' to drive self-improvement in the team's interest.

"In light of these 'reservations', I believe it is best I hand over this responsibility to whomever the CAC and BCCI deem fit."

Let me reiterate that it has been an absolute privilege to have served as Head Coach for the last one year. I thank the CAC, BCCI, CoA and all concerned.

I also wish to thank the innumerable followers and fans of Indian cricket for their continued support. I will remain a well-wisher of the great cricketing tradition of my country forever.

- Anil Kumble

