Bengaluru, Feb 15: The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 will be the repeat of last year's final - defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Full list of players retained; Players' list for auction

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today (February 15) announced the full schedule of the 10th edition of IPL. (List of players released)



V Kohli

MS Dhoni

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Rising Pune Supergiants won by 5 wickets

Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament's opener on April 5 (Wednesday) and also the final, on May 21 (Sunday).

Full list of broadcasters, streaming partners

Indore returns as a venue for the first time since 2011. The tournament will be played across 10 venues over 47 days. 8 teams will play on home and away basis with 14 games each. A total of 60 matches will be played.

Here is the full schedule of IPL 2017 (All times in IST - GMT +5.30)

IPL Special Site; Points Table; Results and scorecards

Venues (10)

Bengaluru (M Chinnasway Stadium); Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium); Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium); Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium); Kolkata (Eden Gardens); Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium); Kanpur (Green Park Stadium); Indore (Holkar Cricket Stadium); Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium); Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium). (Orange Cap Standings); (Purple Cap Standings)

April 5 (Wednesday)

Match 1: 8 PM - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Hyderabad - SRH won by 35 runs (Scorecard)

April 6 (Thursday)

Match 2: 8 PM - Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Pune - RPS won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 7 (Friday)

Match 3: 8 PM - Gujarat Lions (GL) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rajkot - KKR won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)

April 8 (Saturday)

Match 4: 4 PM - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Indore - KXIP won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 5: 8 PM - RCB Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Bengaluru - RCB won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 9 (Sunday)

Match 6: 4 PM - SRH Vs GL - Hyderabad - SRH won by 9 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 7: 8 PM - MI Vs KKR - Mumbai - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 10 (Monday)

Match 8: 8 PM - KXIP Vs RCB - Indore - KXIP won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 11 (Tuesday)

Match 9: 8 PM - RPS Vs DD - Pune - DD won by 97 runs (Scorecard)

April 12 (Wednesday)

Match 10: 8 PM - MI Vs SRH - Mumbai - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 13 (Thursday)

Match 11: 8 PM - KKR Vs KXIP - Kolkata - KKR won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 14 (Friday)

Match 12: 4 PM - RCB Vs MI - Bengaluru - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 13: 8 PM - GL Vs RPS - Rajkot - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 15 (Saturday)

Match 14: 4 PM - KKR Vs SRH - Kolkata - KKR won by 17 runs (Scorecard)

Match 15: 8 PM - DD Vs KXIP - Delhi - DD won by 51 runs (Scorecard)

April 16 (Sunday)

Match 16: 4 PM - MI Vs GL - Mumbai - MI won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 17: 8 PM - RCB Vs RPS - Bengaluru - RPS won by 27 runs (Scorecard)

April 17 (Monday)

Match 18: 4 PM - DD Vs KKR - Delhi - KKR won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 19: 8 PM - SRH Vs KXIP - Hyderabad - SRH won by 5 runs (Scorecard)

April 18 (Tuesday)

Match 20: 8 PM - GL Vs RCB - Rajkot - RCB won by 21 runs (Scorecard)

April 19 (Wednesday)

Match 21: 8 PM - SRH Vs DD - Hyderabad - SRH won by 15 runs (Scorecard)

April 20 (Thursday)

Match 22: 8 PM - KXIP Vs MI - Indore - MI won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)

April 21 (Friday)

Match 23: 8 PM - KKR Vs GL - Kolkata - GL won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)

April 22 (Saturday) - Minor changes done to April 22 fixtures

Match 24: 4 PM - RPS Vs SRH - Pune - RPS won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 25: 8 PM - MI Vs DD - Mumbai - MI won by 14 runs (Scorecard)

April 23 (Sunday)

Match 26: 4 PM - GL Vs KXIP - Rajkot - KXIP won by 26 runs (Scorecard)

Match 27: 8 PM - KKR Vs RCB - Kolkata - KKR won by 82 runs (Scorecard)

April 24 (Monday)

Match 28: 8 PM - MI Vs RPS - Mumbai - RPS won by 3 runs (Scorecard)

April 25 (Tuesday)

Match 29: 8 PM - RCB Vs SRH - Bengaluru - Match abandoned due to rain

April 26 (Wednesday)

Match 30: 8 PM - RPS Vs KKR - Pune - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 27 (Thursday)

Match 31: 8 PM - RCB Vs GL - Bengaluru - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

April 28 (Friday)

Match 32: 4 PM - KKR Vs DD - Kolkata - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 33: 8 PM - KXIP Vs SRH - Mohali - SRH won by 26 runs (Scorecard)

April 29 (Saturday)

Match 34: 4 PM - RPS Vs RCB - Pune - RPS won by 61 runs (Scorecard)

Match 35: 8 PM - GL Vs MI - Rajkot - Match tied, MI won in Super Over (Scorecard)

April 30 (Sunday)

Match 36: 4 PM - KXIP Vs DD - Mohali - KXIP won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 37: 8 PM - SRH Vs KKR - Hyderabad - SRH won by 48 runs (Scorecard)

May 1 (Monday)

Match 38: 4 PM - MI Vs RCB - Mumbai - MI won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)

Match 39: 8 PM - RPS Vs GL - Pune - RPS won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)

May 2 (Tuesday)

Match 40: 8 PM - DD Vs SRH - Delhi

May 3 (Wednesday)

Match 41: 8 PM - KKR Vs RPS - Kolkata

May 4 (Thursday)

Match 42: 8 PM - DD Vs GL - Delhi

May 5 (Friday)

Match 43: 8 PM - RCB Vs KXIP - Bengaluru

May 6 (Saturday)

Match 44: 4 PM - SRH Vs RPS - Hyderabad

Match 45: 8 PM - DD Vs MI - Delhi

May 7 (Sunday)

Match 46: 4 PM - RCB Vs KKR - Bengaluru

Match 47: 8 PM - KXIP Vs GL - Mohali

May 8 (Monday)

Match 48: 8 PM - SRH Vs MI - Hyderabad

May 9 (Tuesday)

Match 49: 8 PM - KXIP Vs KKR - Mohali

May 10 (Wednesday)

Match 50: 8 PM - GL Vs DD - Kanpur

May 11 (Thursday)

Match 51: 8 PM - MI Vs KXIP - Mumbai

May 12 (Friday)

Match 52: 8 PM - DD Vs RPS - Delhi

May 13 (Saturday)

Match 53: 4 PM - GL Vs SRH - Kanpur

Match 54: 8 PM - KKR Vs MI - Kolkata

May 14 (Sunday)

Match 55: 4 PM - RPS Vs KXIP - Pune

Match 56: 8 PM - DD Vs RCB - Delhi

May 15 (Monday) - REST DAY

May 16 (Tuesday)

Match 57: 8 PM - QUALIFIER 1 - Mumbai

May 17 (Wednesday)

Match 58: 8 PM - ELIMINATOR - Bengaluru

May 18 (Thursday) - REST DAY

May 19 (Friday)

Match 59: 8 PM - QUALIFIER 2 - Bengaluru

May 20 (Saturday) - REST DAY

May 21 (Sunday)

Match 60: 8 PM - FINAL - Hyderabad

Note: Schedule is subject to change

Note: No reserve days for Qualifer 1, 2 and Eliminator

Reserve day for FINAL - May 22 (8 PM IST) - Hyderabad

OneIndia News