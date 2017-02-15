Bengaluru, Feb 15: The opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 will be the repeat of last year's final - defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against runners-up Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today (February 15) announced the full schedule of the 10th edition of IPL. (List of players released)
Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will host the cash-rich Twenty20 tournament's opener on April 5 (Wednesday) and also the final, on May 21 (Sunday).
Indore returns as a venue for the first time since 2011. The tournament will be played across 10 venues over 47 days. 8 teams will play on home and away basis with 14 games each. A total of 60 matches will be played.
Here is the full schedule of IPL 2017 (All times in IST - GMT +5.30)
Venues (10)
Bengaluru (M Chinnasway Stadium); Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium); Hyderabad (Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium); Mohali (IS Bindra Stadium); Kolkata (Eden Gardens); Pune (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium); Kanpur (Green Park Stadium); Indore (Holkar Cricket Stadium); Delhi (Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium); Rajkot (Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium). (Orange Cap Standings); (Purple Cap Standings)
April 5 (Wednesday)
Match 1: 8 PM - Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Hyderabad - SRH won by 35 runs (Scorecard)
April 6 (Thursday)
Match 2: 8 PM - Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) Vs Mumbai Indians (MI) - Pune - RPS won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)
April 7 (Friday)
Match 3: 8 PM - Gujarat Lions (GL) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Rajkot - KKR won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)
April 8 (Saturday)
Match 4: 4 PM - Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Vs Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) - Indore - KXIP won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 5: 8 PM - RCB Vs Delhi Daredevils (DD) - Bengaluru - RCB won by 15 runs (Scorecard)
April 9 (Sunday)
Match 6: 4 PM - SRH Vs GL - Hyderabad - SRH won by 9 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 7: 8 PM - MI Vs KKR - Mumbai - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)
April 10 (Monday)
Match 8: 8 PM - KXIP Vs RCB - Indore - KXIP won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)
April 11 (Tuesday)
Match 9: 8 PM - RPS Vs DD - Pune - DD won by 97 runs (Scorecard)
April 12 (Wednesday)
Match 10: 8 PM - MI Vs SRH - Mumbai - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)
April 13 (Thursday)
Match 11: 8 PM - KKR Vs KXIP - Kolkata - KKR won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)
April 14 (Friday)
Match 12: 4 PM - RCB Vs MI - Bengaluru - MI won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 13: 8 PM - GL Vs RPS - Rajkot - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)
April 15 (Saturday)
Match 14: 4 PM - KKR Vs SRH - Kolkata - KKR won by 17 runs (Scorecard)
Match 15: 8 PM - DD Vs KXIP - Delhi - DD won by 51 runs (Scorecard)
April 16 (Sunday)
Match 16: 4 PM - MI Vs GL - Mumbai - MI won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 17: 8 PM - RCB Vs RPS - Bengaluru - RPS won by 27 runs (Scorecard)
April 17 (Monday)
Match 18: 4 PM - DD Vs KKR - Delhi - KKR won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 19: 8 PM - SRH Vs KXIP - Hyderabad - SRH won by 5 runs (Scorecard)
April 18 (Tuesday)
Match 20: 8 PM - GL Vs RCB - Rajkot - RCB won by 21 runs (Scorecard)
April 19 (Wednesday)
Match 21: 8 PM - SRH Vs DD - Hyderabad - SRH won by 15 runs (Scorecard)
April 20 (Thursday)
Match 22: 8 PM - KXIP Vs MI - Indore - MI won by 8 wickets (Scorecard)
April 21 (Friday)
Match 23: 8 PM - KKR Vs GL - Kolkata - GL won by 4 wickets (Scorecard)
April 22 (Saturday) - Minor changes done to April 22 fixtures
Match 24: 4 PM - RPS Vs SRH - Pune - RPS won by 6 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 25: 8 PM - MI Vs DD - Mumbai - MI won by 14 runs (Scorecard)
April 23 (Sunday)
Match 26: 4 PM - GL Vs KXIP - Rajkot - KXIP won by 26 runs (Scorecard)
Match 27: 8 PM - KKR Vs RCB - Kolkata - KKR won by 82 runs (Scorecard)
April 24 (Monday)
Match 28: 8 PM - MI Vs RPS - Mumbai - RPS won by 3 runs (Scorecard)
April 25 (Tuesday)
Match 29: 8 PM - RCB Vs SRH - Bengaluru - Match abandoned due to rain
April 26 (Wednesday)
Match 30: 8 PM - RPS Vs KKR - Pune - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)
April 27 (Thursday)
Match 31: 8 PM - RCB Vs GL - Bengaluru - GL won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)
April 28 (Friday)
Match 32: 4 PM - KKR Vs DD - Kolkata - KKR won by 7 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 33: 8 PM - KXIP Vs SRH - Mohali - SRH won by 26 runs (Scorecard)
April 29 (Saturday)
Match 34: 4 PM - RPS Vs RCB - Pune - RPS won by 61 runs (Scorecard)
Match 35: 8 PM - GL Vs MI - Rajkot - Match tied, MI won in Super Over (Scorecard)
April 30 (Sunday)
Match 36: 4 PM - KXIP Vs DD - Mohali - KXIP won by 10 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 37: 8 PM - SRH Vs KKR - Hyderabad - SRH won by 48 runs (Scorecard)
May 1 (Monday)
Match 38: 4 PM - MI Vs RCB - Mumbai - MI won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)
Match 39: 8 PM - RPS Vs GL - Pune - RPS won by 5 wickets (Scorecard)
May 2 (Tuesday)
Match 40: 8 PM - DD Vs SRH - Delhi
May 3 (Wednesday)
Match 41: 8 PM - KKR Vs RPS - Kolkata
May 4 (Thursday)
Match 42: 8 PM - DD Vs GL - Delhi
May 5 (Friday)
Match 43: 8 PM - RCB Vs KXIP - Bengaluru
May 6 (Saturday)
Match 44: 4 PM - SRH Vs RPS - Hyderabad
Match 45: 8 PM - DD Vs MI - Delhi
May 7 (Sunday)
Match 46: 4 PM - RCB Vs KKR - Bengaluru
Match 47: 8 PM - KXIP Vs GL - Mohali
May 8 (Monday)
Match 48: 8 PM - SRH Vs MI - Hyderabad
May 9 (Tuesday)
Match 49: 8 PM - KXIP Vs KKR - Mohali
May 10 (Wednesday)
Match 50: 8 PM - GL Vs DD - Kanpur
May 11 (Thursday)
Match 51: 8 PM - MI Vs KXIP - Mumbai
May 12 (Friday)
Match 52: 8 PM - DD Vs RPS - Delhi
May 13 (Saturday)
Match 53: 4 PM - GL Vs SRH - Kanpur
Match 54: 8 PM - KKR Vs MI - Kolkata
May 14 (Sunday)
Match 55: 4 PM - RPS Vs KXIP - Pune
Match 56: 8 PM - DD Vs RCB - Delhi
May 15 (Monday) - REST DAY
May 16 (Tuesday)
Match 57: 8 PM - QUALIFIER 1 - Mumbai
May 17 (Wednesday)
Match 58: 8 PM - ELIMINATOR - Bengaluru
May 18 (Thursday) - REST DAY
May 19 (Friday)
Match 59: 8 PM - QUALIFIER 2 - Bengaluru
May 20 (Saturday) - REST DAY
May 21 (Sunday)
Match 60: 8 PM - FINAL - Hyderabad
Note: Schedule is subject to change
Note: No reserve days for Qualifer 1, 2 and Eliminator
Reserve day for FINAL - May 22 (8 PM IST) - Hyderabad
