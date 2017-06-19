Full schedule of India's tour of Sri Lanka 2017

New Delhi, June 19: Team India under the leadership of Virat Kohli will embark upon a grueling tour of Sri Lanka after returning from their short limited-overs' series in West Indies.

India's Tour of West Indies 2017: Schedule

The Men In Blue, lost to Pakistan in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final, on Sunday (June 18) at The Oval, but there is no rest on the cards for the blue brigade.

Team India will directly head for 5 ODIs and one-off T20I series in the Caribbean, starting June 23. Kohli and Company will return from the Caribbean after July 9.

After a gap of 10 days the team will leave for another overseas tour of Sri Lanka. The series will begin with a warm-up match in Colombo on July 21 and July 22.

Team India will play 3 Tests, 5 ODIs and one T20I against Sri Lanka. The Test series will start from July 26 and continue till August 16.

India won the Test as well as the ODI series when they last toured Sri Lanka in 2015.

While the ODI series will be played between August 20 and September 3. The lone T20I game will be held on September 6.

Here is the full schedule, venue and timing of the matches during India's tour:

Warm-up match: July 21 and 22 10 AM (IST)

1st Test: July 26 to 30 in Kandy at 10 AM (IST)

2nd Test: Aug 4 to 8 in Galle at 10 AM (IST)

3rd Test: Aug 12 to 16 in Colombo at 10 AM (IST)

ODI series:

1st ODI: Aug 20 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

2nd ODI: Aug 24 in Dambulla (Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

3rd ODI: Aug 27 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)

4th ODI: Aug 30 in Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 2:30 PM (IST)

5th ODI: Sept 3 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 2:30 PM (IST)

1 T20I: Sept 6 in Colombo (R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium) at 7:00 PM (IST)

OneIndia News