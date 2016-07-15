Full schedule of India-England Test, ODI, T20I series (November 2016 to February 2017)

Bengaluru, July 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today (July 15) announced the dates and venues India-England series at home. (DRS to be used)

England will tour India for 5 Tests, 3 One Day Internationals and 3 Twenty20 Internationals, the BCCI said on Friday. (Ind-WI Test series fixtures)



The opening Test of the series will be held in Rajkot from November 9. The ODI rubber starts in Pune on January 15, 2017. The T20I series begins in Kanpur on January 26. (Series against England will be of 'high quality': Kohli)

After the conclusion of the Test series on December 20, England will return home for Christmas and New Year break. They will be back in India in January 2017 for the limited overs leg of the tour.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and England Cricket Board (ECB) announced the schedule for the forthcoming England's tour of India during the months of November 2016 - February 2017.

"England will play a five-match Test series followed by three One-Day Internationals and three T20 Internationals," BCCI secretary Ajay Shirke said in a media advisory.

Before England arrive, India will be playing against New Zealand at home in September and October. The teams will face off in 3 Tests and 5 ODIs. India will play 13 Tests at home in their 2016-17 season. Bangladesh and Australia are the other two countries set to tour.

India-England series schedule

Test matches to start at 9.30 AM IST

1st Test - November 9-13 (Wednesday to Sunday) - Rajkot

2nd Test - November 17-21 (Thursday to Monday) - Visakhapatnam

3rd Test - November 26-30 (Saturday to Wednesday) - Mohali

4th Test - December 8-12 (Thursday to Monday) - Mumbai

5th Test - December 16-20 (Friday to Tuesday) - Chennai

All ODIs are day-night (1.30 PM IST start)

1st ODI - January 15, 2017 (Sunday) - Pune

2nd ODI - January 19 (Thursday) - Cuttack

3rd ODI - January 22 (Sunday) - Kolkata

T20Is

1st T20I - January 26 (Thursday) - Kanpur (4.30 PM IST)

2nd T20I - January 29 (Sunday) - Nagpur (7 PM IST)

3rd T20I - February 1 (Wednesday) - Bengaluru (7 PM IST)

Note: Schedule/start times subject to change

