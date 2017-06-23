Full schedule of ICC Women's World Cup: Venue and timings

London, June 23: All eight participating teams are all set to clash with each other in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, starting June 24.

World Cup special site

After successfully hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, England and Wales will be hosting another 50-over global tournament, which will be the 11th edition of the tournament.

All eight teams will be pitted against each other and the top four teams will qualify for the semis.

All 31 matches will streamed live from Bristol, Derby, Leicester, Taunton and Lord's, including 10 on television.

Here is the full schedule, venue and timings:

Match 1: *Saturday, 24 June - England v India, Derby - 3 PM IST

Match 2: Saturday, 24 June - New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Bristol - 3 PM IST

Match 3: Sunday, 25 June - Pakistan v South Africa, Leicester - 3 PM IST

Match 4: Monday, 26 June - Australia v West Indies, Somerset - 3 PM IST

Match 5: Tuesday, 27 June - England v Pakistan, Leicester - 3 PM IST

Match 6: *Wednesday, 28 June - South Africa v New Zealand, Derby - 3 PM IST

Match 7: Thursday, 29 June - West Indies v India, Somerset - 3 PM IST

Match 8: Thursday, 29 June - Sri Lanka v Australia, Bristol - 3 PM IST

Match 9: Sunday, 2 July - England v Sri Lanka, Somerset - 3 PM IST

Match 10: Sunday, 2 July - Australia v New Zealand, Bristol - 3 PM IST

Match 11: *Sunday, 2 July - India v Pakistan, Derby - 3 PM IST

Match 12: Sunday, 2 July - South Africa v West Indies, Leicester - 3 PM IST

Match 13: Wednesday, 5 July - England v South Africa, Bristol - 3 PM IST

Match 14: *Wednesday, 5 July - Sri Lanka v India, Derby - 3 PM IST

Match 15: Wednesday, 5 July - Pakistan v Australia, Leicester - 3 PM IST

Match 16: Thursday, 6 July - New Zealand v West Indies, Somerset - 3 PM IST

Match 17: Saturday, 8 July - New Zealand v Pakistan, Somerset - 3 PM IST

Match 18: Saturday, 8 July - South Africa v India, Leicester - 3 PM IST

Match 19: *Sunday, 9 July - England v Australia, Bristol - 3 PM IST

Match 20: Sunday, 9 July - West Indies v Sri Lanka, Derby - 3 PM IST

Match 21: Tuesday, 11 July - West Indies v Pakistan, Leicester - 3 PM IST

Match 22: Wednesday, 12 July - Sri Lanka v South Africa, Somerset - 3 PM IST

Match 23: *Wednesday, 12 July - Australia v India, Bristol - 3 PM IST

Match 24: Wednesday, 12 July - England v New Zealand, Derby - 3 PM IST

Match 25: Saturday, 15 July - South Africa v Australia, Somerset - 3 PM IST

Match 26: *Saturday, 15 July - England v West Indies, Bristol - 3 PM IST

Match 27: Saturday, 15 July - India v New Zealand, Derby - 3 PM IST

Match 28: Saturday, 15 July - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Leicester - 3 PM IST

Match 29: *Tuesday, 18 July- Semi Final 1 - 3 PM IST

*Wednesday, 19 July- Semi Final 1 (Reserve Day) - 3 PM IST

Match 30: * Thursday, 20 July - Semi Final 2 - 3 PM IST

*Friday, 21 July- Semi Final 2 (Reserve Day) 3 - PM IST

*Sunday, 23 July - Final 3 PM IST

*Monday, 24 July - Final (Reserve Day) - 3 PM IST

Note: '*' Denotes full specification broadcast match.

OneIndia News