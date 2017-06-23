Full schedule of ICC Women's World Cup: Venue and timings

London, June 23: All eight participating teams are all set to clash with each other in the ICC Women's World Cup 2017, starting June 24.
After successfully hosting the ICC Champions Trophy, England and Wales will be hosting another 50-over global tournament, which will be the 11th edition of the tournament.
All eight teams will be pitted against each other and the top four teams will qualify for the semis.
All 31 matches will streamed live from Bristol, Derby, Leicester, Taunton and Lord's, including 10 on television.
Here is the full schedule, venue and timings:
Match 1: *Saturday, 24 June - England v India, Derby - 3 PM IST
Match 2: Saturday, 24 June - New Zealand v Sri Lanka, Bristol - 3 PM IST
Match 3: Sunday, 25 June - Pakistan v South Africa, Leicester - 3 PM IST
Match 4: Monday, 26 June - Australia v West Indies, Somerset - 3 PM IST
Match 5: Tuesday, 27 June - England v Pakistan, Leicester - 3 PM IST
Match 6: *Wednesday, 28 June - South Africa v New Zealand, Derby - 3 PM IST
Match 7: Thursday, 29 June - West Indies v India, Somerset - 3 PM IST
Match 8: Thursday, 29 June - Sri Lanka v Australia, Bristol - 3 PM IST
Match 9: Sunday, 2 July - England v Sri Lanka, Somerset - 3 PM IST
Match 10: Sunday, 2 July - Australia v New Zealand, Bristol - 3 PM IST
Match 11: *Sunday, 2 July - India v Pakistan, Derby - 3 PM IST
Match 12: Sunday, 2 July - South Africa v West Indies, Leicester - 3 PM IST
Match 13: Wednesday, 5 July - England v South Africa, Bristol - 3 PM IST
Match 14: *Wednesday, 5 July - Sri Lanka v India, Derby - 3 PM IST
Match 15: Wednesday, 5 July - Pakistan v Australia, Leicester - 3 PM IST
Match 16: Thursday, 6 July - New Zealand v West Indies, Somerset - 3 PM IST
Match 17: Saturday, 8 July - New Zealand v Pakistan, Somerset - 3 PM IST
Match 18: Saturday, 8 July - South Africa v India, Leicester - 3 PM IST
Match 19: *Sunday, 9 July - England v Australia, Bristol - 3 PM IST
Match 20: Sunday, 9 July - West Indies v Sri Lanka, Derby - 3 PM IST
Match 21: Tuesday, 11 July - West Indies v Pakistan, Leicester - 3 PM IST
Match 22: Wednesday, 12 July - Sri Lanka v South Africa, Somerset - 3 PM IST
Match 23: *Wednesday, 12 July - Australia v India, Bristol - 3 PM IST
Match 24: Wednesday, 12 July - England v New Zealand, Derby - 3 PM IST
Match 25: Saturday, 15 July - South Africa v Australia, Somerset - 3 PM IST
Match 26: *Saturday, 15 July - England v West Indies, Bristol - 3 PM IST
Match 27: Saturday, 15 July - India v New Zealand, Derby - 3 PM IST
Match 28: Saturday, 15 July - Pakistan v Sri Lanka, Leicester - 3 PM IST
Match 29: *Tuesday, 18 July- Semi Final 1 - 3 PM IST
*Wednesday, 19 July- Semi Final 1 (Reserve Day) - 3 PM IST
Match 30: * Thursday, 20 July - Semi Final 2 - 3 PM IST
*Friday, 21 July- Semi Final 2 (Reserve Day) 3 - PM IST
*Sunday, 23 July - Final 3 PM IST
*Monday, 24 July - Final (Reserve Day) - 3 PM IST
Note: '*' Denotes full specification broadcast match.
OneIndia News