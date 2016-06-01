Full schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (June 1 to 18)

London, June 1: India will start their title defence against arch rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 One Day International tournament in England.

The groups and schedule of the tournament were announced today (June 1) in London. India and Pakistan are in Pool B.

Champions Trophy One Day Internatioanl tournament will be contested by top 8 sides in the world. India are the holders, having won in 2013.

Champions Trophy 2017 Fixtures

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand

Group B: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka

Match timings - Day matches will start at 10.30 AM (UK time) (GMT+1), while day/night matches will get under way at 1.30 PM (UK time)

June 1 (Thursday) - England Vs Bangladesh (The Oval) - 3 PM IST

June 2 (Friday) - Australia Vs New Zealand (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST

June 3 (Saturday) - Sri Lanka Vs South Africa (The Oval) - 3 PM IST

June 4 (Sunday) - India Vs Pakistan (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST

June 5 (Monday) - Australia Vs Bangladesh (The Oval) - Day/Night - 6 PM IST

June 6 (Tuesday) - New Zealand Vs England (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST

June 7 (Wednesday) - Pakistan Vs South Africa (Edgbaston) D/N - 6 PM IST

June 8 (Thursday) - India Vs Sri Lanka (The Oval) - 3 PM IST

June 9 (Friday) - New Zealand Vs Bangladesh (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST

June 10 (Saturday) - England Vs Australia (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST

June 11 (Sunday) - India Vs South Africa (The Oval) - 3 PM IST

June 12 (Monday) - Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST

June 13 (Tuesday) - REST DAY

June 14 (Wednesday) - 1st Semi-final (A1 Vs B2) (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST

June 15 (Thursday) - 2nd Semi-final (A2 Vs B1) (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST

June 16, 17 - REST DAYS

June 18 (Sunday) - FINAL (The Oval) - 3 PM IST

June 19 (Monday) - Reserve Day for the FINAL

Previous Champions

1998 - South Africa (Hosts - Bangladesh, Runner-up - West Indies) - 9 teams participated

2000 - New Zealand (Hosts - Kenya, Runner-up - India) - 11 teams participated

2002 - India and Sri Lanka joint winners after the final was washed out twice (including reserve day) (Hosts - Sri Lanka) - 12 teams participated

2004 - West Indies (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 12 teams participated

2006 - Australia (Hosts - India, Runner-up - West Indies) - 10 teams participated

2009 - Australia (Hosts - South Africa, Runner-up - New Zealand) - 8 teams participated

2013 - India (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 8 teams participated

Previous India-Pakistan contests in Champions Trophy - Pakistan lead 2-1

September 19, 2004 (Birmingham, England) - Pakistan won by 3 wickets

September 26, 2009 (Centurion, South Africa) - Pakistan won by 54 runs

June 15, 2013 (Birmingham, England) - India won by 8 wickets (Duckworth/Lewis method)

ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 30 September 2015, top 8 sides qualified for the Champions Trophy 2017)

(Read as Rank, Team, Points)

1. Australia - 127

2. India - 115

3. South Africa - 110

4. New Zealand- 109

5. Sri Lanka - 103

6. England - 100

7. Bangladesh - 96

8. Pakistan- 90

9. West Indies - 88

10. Ireland - 49

11. Zimbabwe - 45

12. Afghanistan- 41

