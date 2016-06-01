Full schedule of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (June 1 to 18)

London, June 1: India will start their title defence against arch rivals Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017 One Day International tournament in England.
MS Dhoni speaks on 'intense' Champions Trophy
The groups and schedule of the tournament were announced today (June 1) in London. India and Pakistan are in Pool B.
Champions Trophy One Day Internatioanl tournament will be contested by top 8 sides in the world. India are the holders, having won in 2013.
Champions Trophy 2017 Fixtures
Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand
Group B: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka
Match timings - Day matches will start at 10.30 AM (UK time) (GMT+1), while day/night matches will get under way at 1.30 PM (UK time)
June 1 (Thursday) - England Vs Bangladesh (The Oval) - 3 PM IST
June 2 (Friday) - Australia Vs New Zealand (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST
June 3 (Saturday) - Sri Lanka Vs South Africa (The Oval) - 3 PM IST
June 4 (Sunday) - India Vs Pakistan (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST
June 5 (Monday) - Australia Vs Bangladesh (The Oval) - Day/Night - 6 PM IST
June 6 (Tuesday) - New Zealand Vs England (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST
June 7 (Wednesday) - Pakistan Vs South Africa (Edgbaston) D/N - 6 PM IST
June 8 (Thursday) - India Vs Sri Lanka (The Oval) - 3 PM IST
June 9 (Friday) - New Zealand Vs Bangladesh (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST
June 10 (Saturday) - England Vs Australia (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST
June 11 (Sunday) - India Vs South Africa (The Oval) - 3 PM IST
June 12 (Monday) - Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST
June 13 (Tuesday) - REST DAY
June 14 (Wednesday) - 1st Semi-final (A1 Vs B2) (Cardiff) - 3 PM IST
June 15 (Thursday) - 2nd Semi-final (A2 Vs B1) (Edgbaston) - 3 PM IST
June 16, 17 - REST DAYS
June 18 (Sunday) - FINAL (The Oval) - 3 PM IST
June 19 (Monday) - Reserve Day for the FINAL
Previous Champions
1998 - South Africa (Hosts - Bangladesh, Runner-up - West Indies) - 9 teams participated
2000 - New Zealand (Hosts - Kenya, Runner-up - India) - 11 teams participated
2002 - India and Sri Lanka joint winners after the final was washed out twice (including reserve day) (Hosts - Sri Lanka) - 12 teams participated
2004 - West Indies (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 12 teams participated
2006 - Australia (Hosts - India, Runner-up - West Indies) - 10 teams participated
2009 - Australia (Hosts - South Africa, Runner-up - New Zealand) - 8 teams participated
2013 - India (Hosts - England, Runner-up - England) - 8 teams participated
Previous India-Pakistan contests in Champions Trophy - Pakistan lead 2-1
September 19, 2004 (Birmingham, England) - Pakistan won by 3 wickets
September 26, 2009 (Centurion, South Africa) - Pakistan won by 54 runs
June 15, 2013 (Birmingham, England) - India won by 8 wickets (Duckworth/Lewis method)
ICC ODI Team Rankings (as on 30 September 2015, top 8 sides qualified for the Champions Trophy 2017)
(Read as Rank, Team, Points)
1. Australia - 127
2. India - 115
3. South Africa - 110
4. New Zealand- 109
5. Sri Lanka - 103
6. England - 100
7. Bangladesh - 96
8. Pakistan- 90
9. West Indies - 88
10. Ireland - 49
11. Zimbabwe - 45
12. Afghanistan- 41
OneIndia News