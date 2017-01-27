Full schedule of Bangladesh's historic tour of India announced

Bengaluru, Jan 27: Bangladesh will play a two-day practice match against India A ahead of their one-off Test against India, it was announced today (January 27).

Ind-Bangla Test postponed; Mushfiqur Rahim 'happy' for India's loss

Both India and Bangladesh cricket boards, on Friday, finalised the tour schedule. Bangladesh will arrive in India on February 2, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a joint media advisory.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announce the itinerary of Bangladesh Cricket Team's Tour of India - 2017 to play One-off Paytm Test Match against India at Hyderabad," the media advisory said while revealing the full shedule.

Bangladesh will travel to India for a historic tour next month. It will be the first time that Bangladesh will play a Test in India.

Bangladesh team's schedule in India (as announced by BCCI/BCB on January 27, 2017)

February 2 - Bangladesh team arrives in Hyderabad

February 3 - Rest/training

February 4 - Rest/training

February 5 to 6 - Two-day practice match Vs India A in Secunderabad

February 7 - Rest/training

February 8 - Training

February 9 to 13 - One-off Test Vs India in Hyderabad

February 14 - Bangladesh team departs for Dhaka

Note: Schedule subject to change

OneIndia News