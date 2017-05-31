Full list of broadcasters for ICC Champions Trophy 2017

London, May 31: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be broadcast to more than 200 territories across five continents with an anticipated reach of more than two billion people, thanks to expanded syndication and licensing deals by ICC's global media rights partner, Star Sports.
CT 17 special site; CT 17 schedule and squads
In 146 countries fans will be able to watch the coverage via traditional broadcast whilst the digital broadcast coverage is available in more than 200 countries. Champions Trophy starts tomorrow (June 1) in England and ends June 18.
Full list of Official broadcasters
(Read as Territory, TV Channel, Website)
Afghanistan - Moby TV, Hotstar.com
Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara - OSN Cricket, OSN.com/play
Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Isles, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius , St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola (British Virgin Isles), Trinidad, Tobago, Turks and Caicos - ESPN Caribbean, espn.co.uk/caribbean
Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela --- Willowtv.com, ESPN.com
Australia - Fox Sports, Foxsports.com.au
Austria, Germany, Switzerland --- Dazn.com
Bangladesh - BTV, GTV, Maasranga, Gazitv.com
Canada - ATN PPV, Yupp.com
China and South Korea - Star Sports China (Semi Finals and Final only), Foxplus.com
Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia --- Yupp.com
Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia --- Facebook.com/ICC
England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports, skysports.com, Sky Go
Fiji - Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC TV), Hotstar.com
Hong Kong - Star Cricket, nowtv.now.com
India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh) - Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Tamil, Hotstar.com
Japan --- Facebook.com/ICC
Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Fiji --- Hotstar.com
Malaysia - Astro ---
New Zealand - Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 506, https://fanpass.co.nz/
Pakistan - PTV Sports, Ten Sports, SonyLiv.com
Singapore - Star Cricket, Star Hub, Singtel, Starhub.com, Singteltv.com
Sri Lanka - SLRC (Channel Eye), Channeleye.lk
Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire and Zimbabwe - SuperSport 2 Africa, SuperSport 2, Supersport.com
United States of America, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa - Willow TV, Willowtv.com
Highlights - Broadcast Coverage
(Read as Territory, Channel, Pay or Free)
Afghanistan - Moby TV, Pay
Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & The Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago - ESPN Caribbean, Pay
Australia - Fox Sports, Pay
Canada - ATN PPV, Pay
China and South Korea - Star Sports China, Pay
Cambodia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - Fox Sports 2, Pay
England and Wales - Sky Sports, Pay
England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland - BBC, Free
Fiji, PNG - Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC TV), Free
India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh - Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Tamil, Pay
Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria and Uganda - TBC, Free
United Arab Emirates - OSN Cricket, Pay
Nepal - TBC, Free
New Zealand - Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 506, Pay
Pakistan - PTV Sports (Free), Ten Sports (Pay)
Singapore - Star Cricket, Star Hub, Singtel, Pay
Sri Lanka - SLRC (Channel Eye), Free
South Africa and Zimbabwe - SuperSport 2 Africa, SuperSport 2, Pay
United States of America - Willow TV, Pay
Live - Audio Coverage
(Read as Territory, Licensee, Language)
Australia - ABC - English
India - All India Radio - Hindi
Middle East & North Africa - Radio 4 (89.1) - Hindi
Middle East & North Africa - Radio 4 (101.3) - Malyalam
Pakistan - Avenue Intl Pvt. Ltd - Urdu
Sri Lanka - VFM - English, Tamil & Sinhalese
Sri Lanka - SLBC - English, Tamil & Sinhalese
South Africa - SABC, English & Afrikans
United Kingdom - Talksport, English
United Kingdom - All India Radio, English
OneIndia News