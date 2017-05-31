Full list of broadcasters for ICC Champions Trophy 2017

London, May 31: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 will be broadcast to more than 200 territories across five continents with an anticipated reach of more than two billion people, thanks to expanded syndication and licensing deals by ICC's global media rights partner, Star Sports.

In 146 countries fans will be able to watch the coverage via traditional broadcast whilst the digital broadcast coverage is available in more than 200 countries. Champions Trophy starts tomorrow (June 1) in England and ends June 18.

Full list of Official broadcasters

(Read as Territory, TV Channel, Website)

Afghanistan - Moby TV, Hotstar.com

Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, South Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen, West Bank, Gaza Strip, Palestine and Western Sahara - OSN Cricket, OSN.com/play

Anguilla, Antigua, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Barbuda, Belize, Bermuda, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Falkland Isles, French Guiana, Grenada, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Martinique, Montserrat, Nevis, Saba, St. Barthelemy, St. Eustatius , St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Suriname, Tortola (British Virgin Isles), Trinidad, Tobago, Turks and Caicos - ESPN Caribbean, espn.co.uk/caribbean

Argentina, Aruba, Ascension Island, Belize, Bolivia, Bonaire, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Falkland Islands, French Guiana, Guatemala, Guyana, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay, Venezuela --- Willowtv.com, ESPN.com

Australia - Fox Sports, Foxsports.com.au

Austria, Germany, Switzerland --- Dazn.com

Bangladesh - BTV, GTV, Maasranga, Gazitv.com

Canada - ATN PPV, Yupp.com

China and South Korea - Star Sports China (Semi Finals and Final only), Foxplus.com

Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia --- Yupp.com

Denmark, France, Hungary, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Romania, Russia, Spain, Belarus, Bulgaria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Poland, Republic of Macedonia, Slovakia, Ukraine, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, Sweden, Albania, Andorra, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Gibraltar, Greece, Malta, Montenegro, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Luxembourg, Monaco, Cyprus, Vatican City, Georgia --- Facebook.com/ICC

England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland - Sky Sports, skysports.com, Sky Go

Fiji - Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC TV), Hotstar.com

Hong Kong - Star Cricket, nowtv.now.com

India (Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh) - Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Tamil, Hotstar.com

Japan --- Facebook.com/ICC

Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu, Fiji --- Hotstar.com

Malaysia - Astro ---

New Zealand - Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 506, https://fanpass.co.nz/

Pakistan - PTV Sports, Ten Sports, SonyLiv.com

Singapore - Star Cricket, Star Hub, Singtel, Starhub.com, Singteltv.com

Sri Lanka - SLRC (Channel Eye), Channeleye.lk

Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros Islands, Congo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti , Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mayotte, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Reunion, Rwanda, St Helena, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia, Zaire and Zimbabwe - SuperSport 2 Africa, SuperSport 2, Supersport.com

United States of America, Puerto Rico, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and American Samoa - Willow TV, Willowtv.com

Highlights - Broadcast Coverage

(Read as Territory, Channel, Pay or Free)

Afghanistan - Moby TV, Pay

Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, Bermuda, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, St Kitts & Nevis, St Lucia, St Vincent & The Grenadines, Trinidad & Tobago - ESPN Caribbean, Pay

Australia - Fox Sports, Pay

Canada - ATN PPV, Pay

China and South Korea - Star Sports China, Pay

Cambodia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Macau, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, The Philippines, Singapore and Thailand - Fox Sports 2, Pay

England and Wales - Sky Sports, Pay

England, Wales, Scotland and Republic of Ireland - BBC, Free

Fiji, PNG - Fiji Broadcasting Corporation (FBC TV), Free

India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Bhutan and Bangladesh - Star Sports 1, Star Sports HD1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports HD2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD3, Star Sports Tamil, Pay

Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria and Uganda - TBC, Free

United Arab Emirates - OSN Cricket, Pay

Nepal - TBC, Free

New Zealand - Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 2, Sky Sport 3, Sky Sport 506, Pay

Pakistan - PTV Sports (Free), Ten Sports (Pay)

Singapore - Star Cricket, Star Hub, Singtel, Pay

Sri Lanka - SLRC (Channel Eye), Free

South Africa and Zimbabwe - SuperSport 2 Africa, SuperSport 2, Pay

United States of America - Willow TV, Pay

Live - Audio Coverage

(Read as Territory, Licensee, Language)

Australia - ABC - English

India - All India Radio - Hindi

Middle East & North Africa - Radio 4 (89.1) - Hindi

Middle East & North Africa - Radio 4 (101.3) - Malyalam

Pakistan - Avenue Intl Pvt. Ltd - Urdu

Sri Lanka - VFM - English, Tamil & Sinhalese

Sri Lanka - SLBC - English, Tamil & Sinhalese

South Africa - SABC, English & Afrikans

United Kingdom - Talksport, English

United Kingdom - All India Radio, English

