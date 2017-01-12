Full list of batsmen scoring 100 in 100th Test after Hashim Amla joins elite club

Johannesburg, Jan 12: South Africa's Hashim Amla today (January 12) achieved a rare feat during his 100th Test match, against Sri Lanka, here at the New Wanderers Stadium.

Match scorecard

The right-handed Amla scored a century in his 100th Test to join 7 others in an elite club. He is the second South African, after former captain Graeme Smith, to do so.



HM Amla Profile

Gallery

All South Africa Players Recent Match Played: Sa Vs Sl

On Thursday, the opening day of the 3rd Test between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka, the 33-year-old Amla brought up his landmark hundred off 169 balls, with a boundary, straight down the ground, off left-arm spinner Rangana Herath.

Amla was under scrutinty after failures in the previous 2 Tests (both won by South Africa) of the series. He had scores of 20, 28, 29 and 0 in the 4 innings of the series before today. However, he returned to form with his 26th Test hundred.

He made his Test debut against India at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 2004. He highest Test score is 311 not out, against England.

Englishman Colin Cowdrey was the first to achieve the feat, way back in 1968, against Australia, in Birmingham.

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting holds the distinction of scoring twin centuries in his 100th Test. He had scores of 120 and 143 not out against South Africa in his milestone Test in 2006.

Batsmen scoring century in their 100th Test

104 - Colin Cowdrey (England) Vs Australia in Birmingham, 1968

145 - Javed Miandad (Pakistan) Vs India in Lahore, 1989

149 - Gordon Greenidge (West Indies) Vs England in St. John's (Antigua), 1990

105 - Alec Stewart (England) Vs West Indies in Manchester, 2000

184 - Inzamam-ul-Haq (Pakistan) Vs India in Bangalore, 2005

120 - Ricky Ponting (Australia) Vs South Africa in Sydney, 2006

143 not out - Ponting Vs South Africa in Sydney, 2006

131 - Graeme Smith (South Africa) Vs England at The Oval (London), 2012

115 not out (at the time of writing this article) - Hashim Amla (South Africa) Vs Sri Lanka in Johannesburg, 2017

Note: Ponting is the only batsman to score tons in both innings of his 100th Test

OneIndia News