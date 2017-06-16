From Tendulkar to Sehwag: Wishes pour in as Team India storms into Champions Trophy final

Birmingham, June 16: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar along with Virender Sehwag led the list of congratulatory messages for Team India after they entered their second consecutive the ICC Champions Trophy final.

CT 17 special site; Photos; Match Scorecard; Highlights

India decimated Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semi-final, to set up a final date with arch-rivals Pakistan here on Thursday (June 15).

Chasing a modest total of 265 to win after electing to field first, the defending champions cruised home without any trouble.

Rohit Sharma scored his 11th career ton (123 not out) and captain Virat Kohli notched up his 42nd fifty (96 not out) to stitch up an unbeaten 178-run partnership for the second wicket and took their side home.

In the process, Kohli became the fastest batsman to reach 8,000 runs in ODIs in just 175 innings. He surpassed the record of AB de Villiers to reach his milestone. He took just 15 innings to reach 8000 runs from 7000.

In-form opener Shikhar Dhawan continued from where he had left against South Africa with a quickfire (46; 34b; 7x4, 1x6) before getting out to Bangladesh skipper Mashrafe Mortaza. India won the match with 59 balls to spare.

Earlier, Jadhav's 'golden arm' provided decisive twin blows, helping India restrict Bangladesh opting to bowl. Jadhav's 2/22 in six overs brought India back in the game as he took the crucial wickets of Tamim Iqbal (70) and Mushfiqur Rahim (61) with his fastish off-breaks.

The two wickets proved to be the difference as Bangladesh only crossed the 260-mark instead of a projected 310 after Tamim and Rahim had added 123 runs for the second wicket in 21.1 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah (2/40 in 10 overs) played his regular part to perfection, stifling the opposition with as many as 40 dot balls. The third powerplay (41-50) saw Bangladesh scoring only 62 runs, primarily due to a cameo from skipper Mashrafe Mortaza (30 no off 25 balls).

Here's who said what over Men In Blue's emphatic win:

OneIndia News