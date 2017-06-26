From Anil Kumble to Sachin Tendulkar, cricketers extend Eid-ul-Fitr greetings on Twitter

New Delhi, June 26: From 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar to former India head coach Anil Kumble, several India cricketers greeted their followers on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and wished the spirit of peace and brotherhood may prevail.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the end of holy month of Ramzan, is being celebrated across the nation on Monday (June 26) with fervour and gaiety.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset.

Eid-ul-Fitr translates as "the festival of breaking the fast".

The festival is celebrated across the globe to promote peace and universal brotherhood.It is, in fact, described amongst the masses in UP and the Hindi heartland as "meethi Eid", the sweet festival literally, synonymous with sweet seviyan.

There are two kinds of seviyan preparations, either of which is what you would come across should you visit Muslim homes to celebrate the festival: Sheer Khurma and the delicious Kimami Seviyan.

Cricketers took to their social media handles to extend their greetings.

Here's how cricketers wished fans and followers on Twitter: