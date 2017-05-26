From 1998 to 2013: Team India's journey in Champions Trophy

New Delhi, May 26: Virat Kohli-led Team India have reached England to defend their Champions Trophy title, starting on June 1.

Team India are among title favourites this year as they have a pretty balanced side and their performance in this ICC event has been satisfactory.

Team India have always been a force to reckon with in this round-robin tournament of 50 overs. The first Champions Trophy tournament was held in 1998 in Bangladesh and won by South Africa.

The Proteas, termed perennial chokers a ICC events, have only lifted this particular tournament in their history.

However, their journey in Champions Trophy has been a roller-coaster ride. Men In Blue have won the title in 2013 and declared joint-winners with Sri Lanka in 2002 and ended up runners up in 2000.

The defending champions lifted the title in 2013 under the leadership of their most-successful ODI skipper MS Dhoni. Dhoni happens to be the only captain to have lifted all three ICC trophies i.e. 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

India won Champions Trophy 2013 by defeating hosts England in the final in a rain-affected game.

Here is how Team India has performed in the ICC tournament so far:

1998 - Wills International Cup Team India, under the leadership of Mohammad Azharuddin, were the semi-finalists in the inaugural season of the ICC event in which eight teams took part. Team India won their opening match against Australia where Sachin Tendulkar's 141 took them to 307/8. In response Australia were bundled out for 263 in 48.1 overs and India won by 44 runs. The next game of the tournament was the semi-final where India faced West Indies. Caribbean pacer Mervyn Dillon's superb bowling helped West Indies to restrict India to a paltry 241. Chasing an easy total, Brian Lara (60) and Shivnarine Chanderpaul (74) scored half-centuries to help their team win the game by 6 wickets. Thus, India's journey came to an end in the inaugural season. 2000 - ICC Knockout Trophy Sourav Ganguly was the captain of the Indian team in this tournament held in the new millennium. Kenya was the host nation in the tournament and was marked by the memorable debuts of Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh. Ganguly (348) was the highest scorer in the tournament while Venkatesh Prasad (8) was the top wicket-taker in the tournament. India won their first game quite comfortably as they defeated Kenya by 8 wickets. In his debut game Zaheer picked up 3 wickets as India restricted Kenya to 208/9 in 50 overs. Chasing an easy target of 209, Dravid scored 68 as India reached home it in 42.3 overs. 2000: Yuvraj makes his debut India met Australia in the quarter-finals which is remembered for dream debut of stylish left-handed batsman Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj's unbeaten knock of 84 after Sachin's assault on Glenn McGrath ensured Men In Blue beat Aussies by 20 runs. India faced defending champions South Africa in the semi-finals where they defeated Proteas by 95 runs. Skipper Ganguly played a knock of 141* to help India post 295/6 in the 50 overs and bowlers bundled Proteas to 200. India faced the challenge of New Zealand in the final. Ganguly once again smashed a ton (117) to help his team post a competitive total of 264/6. But Team India were out batted by the unbeaten 102-run knock by Kiwi all-rounder Chris Cairns. Cairns added 122 runs for the sixth wicket with Chris Harris to guide New Zealand home. 2002 - ICC Champions Trophy The third installment of the ICC event was held in Sri Lanka five months ahead of 2003 World Cup. India under the leadership of charismatic skipper Sourav Ganguly were announced joint-winners of the tournament with Sri Lanka. Upbeat with their performances in the historic Natwest Trophy final, India were tipped to be the favourites. India defeated Zimbabwe by 14 runs in their opening game after Mohammed Kaif slammed his maiden ODI ton (111*). India posted 288 in 50 overs and restricted Zimbabwe to 274/8 to put Andy Flower's 145 in vain. India's best comeback against SA In their second game of the tournament, India humiliated England by 8 wickets. Riding over Virender Sehwag's 126, Men In Blue chased down England's target of 270 in 39.3 overs. Ganguly (117*), who opened the innings for India along with Sehwag, also smashed a ton. India, thus, booked a semi-final berth with this emphatic win against England. Riding over half-centuries from Sehwag and Yuvraj, India posted a competitive 261 against South Africa in the semi-final. Proteas began the run chase well as they were 191/1 when Herschelle Gibbs (117) was retired out and things went haywire. South Africa slumpped to 251/6 and lost the game by 10 runs, thanks to superb spin bowling by Sehwag. Sehwag picked up three wickets and powered India to a dramatic win. India met hosts Sri Lanka in the final but rain played spoilsport as the final match was couldn't be completed despite contesting it twice. Finally, India and Sri Lanka were declared joint winners. 2004 - ICC Champions Trophy India defeated Kenya in the opening game of the tournament which was held in England. But Sourav Ganguly's team was defeated by arch-rivals Pakistan in their second game of the tournament. Ganguly led the Indian team for third consecutive time in this tournament. Pakistan bundled India for 200 and chased down the total in the final over to thanks to Yusuf Youhana's unbeaten 81. Loss against Pakistan at Edgbaston, ended India's journey in the tournament. 2006 - ICC Champions Trophy The tournament was held in India and many believed the hosts might end up winning this tournament. But it wasn't a memorable one for Rahul Dravid and his team. All 10 Test playing nations participated in this event which was finally won by Australia. India defeated England by 4 wickets in their opening game at Jaipur. Chasing a paltry total of 126, India reached home after losing 6 wickets. In their next game, India were defeated by West Indies by 3 wickets, in a close game. Men In Blue needed to win their next game against Australia to keep themselves alive in the tournament. But Australia outclassed Team India by 6 wickets to storm into semi-finals. India scored 249, thanks to half centuries from Sehwag (65) and skipper Dravid (52) but Australia chased the target convincingly and put curtains to India's journey. 2009 - ICC Champions Trophy The tournament was played in South Africa and India went there under the leadership of MS Dhoni. India however, lost their opening game against Pakistan as Shoaib Malik (128) and Mohammed Yousuf (89) plundered bowlers to post 302. Chasing a target o 303, India were bundled out for 248 in 44.5 overs. India's second match was against Australia but it was cancelled due to rain which further reduced their possibility of making it to the next round. India, however, defeated West Indies by seven wickets in their next match but couldn't qualify to semis. 2013 - ICC Champions Trophy This tournament was held after a gap of 4 years and this time fortune favoured MS Dhoni and his boys, who were the reigning world champions as well. Shikhar Dhawan slammed his maiden ODI ton in the opening game against South Africa and carried his form in the next game against West Indies to hit another brilliant century. India defeated Pakistan in their third match by virtue of Duckworth/Lewis method in the rain-hit game. India bowled Pakistan out for 165. In the semi-final game India were pitted against Sri Lanka which Men In Blue won by 8 wickets. R Ashwin and Ishant Sharma picked up 3 wickets each to skittle Sri Lanka out for 181. Half-centuries from Dhawan and Virat Kohli ensured India reach home safely and set up summit clash with England. The final was once again hit by rain and the match was reduced to a 20-over contest. Batting first, India could only score 129 but managed to successfully defend the total and won the final by 5 runs. Indian bowlers, especially Ravindra Jadeja, held their nerves and restricted England to 124/8 to pull off a historic win.

