Former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad applies for India head coach's job

New Delhi, June 29: Former India bowling coach Venkatesh Prasad is the latest to apply for the post of India's Head Coach, which fell vacant following the resignation of Anil Kumble.

As per a report published in Times of India, Prasad, former India pacer, has sent his application for the coveted job.

Prasad has played 33 Tests and 162 ODIs for India. Presently he's working as the junior India chief selector and his three-year term will end in September this year.

As per the report, the 47-year-old refused to confirm the development, but it's reliably learnt that he is willing to compete with the likes of Virender Sehwag, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Dodda Ganesh.

Ravi Shastri applies again

Earlier it was learnt that former Team India Director Ravi Shastri too applied for the post after head coach Anil Kumble tendered his resignation. Shastri is supposed to be in the good books of India skipper Virat Kohli.

Shastri was initially not keen to join the race for India's head coach as he felt that he was unfairly treated during last year's coach selection. The former India all-rounder later confirmed that he will apply for the position.

Reports claim that Indian cricketing legend and one of the three members of Cricket Advisory Committee, Sachin Tendulkar, persuaded Shastri to apply for the job this year.

It is being reported that Tendulkar was in favour of Shastri even last year but other two members of the CAC i.e. VVS Laxman and Sourav Ganguly voted in Kumble's favour.

During his stint as Team Director, Shastri guided the Team India to 2015 World Cup semi-final in Australia and New Zealand and also to 2016 ICC World Twenty20 last-four stage at home.

Kumble quits abruptly

Kohli had differences with Kumble and that resulted in the latter quitting his position. He was offered a one-year contract in 2016 and was given one-tour extension after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

However, Kumble, at the last minute, opted out of the trip to the Caribbean islands, saying that the relationship with captain was "untenable".

