Flashback 2016: Top 5 Test batsmen of the year; Virat Kohli rules the roost

1. Virat Kohli

Kohli plundered 1,215 runs in 12 Tests and went on slamming three triple centuries, including 4 centuries by the end of 2016. His Test average is a whopping 75.93 in 2016.

Just to put things in perspective, Kohli had never scored double ton before 2016 and his Test average was below 50 before India's long Test season began. At the end of 2016, Kohli is first and only batsman in world cricket who averages 50-plus in all three formats of the game.

Before start of England series Kohli averaged a paltry 13.40, which after the 5-Test series stands at 44.40.

Team India have registered five back-to-back Test series wins under his leadership. India have played 18 Tests without a defeat under Virat Kohli's leadership, a record that no Indian team has reached in 84 years of Test history.

The 28-year-old led from the front as India defeated New Zeland 3-0 and England 4-0 in the last two Test series.

Thus, even if the likes of Roots, Cooks and Bairstows scored more runs than him (as they played 5 more Tests than Kohli) in 2016, Kohli was a class apart from these players.

It seemed as if Kohli was playing on a different pitch altogether. On tracks where wickets were perishing like castle of cards Kohli stood tall, taking the blows on his body, meddling the balls with his bat and frustrating bowlers.

His batting average of 75.93, speaks volumes about his temperament and that Kohli is the undisputed champion of 2016.