Flashback 2016: Top 5 ODI batsmen, Virat Kohli leads the pack in incredible year

New Delhi, Dec 27: India's 'Run Machine' Virat Kohli stamped his authority in the 2016 in almost every format of the game, but his domination opon bowlers in 2016 began with ODI series against Australia.

Virat's impressive performance in the 50-overs' format began in the month of Januarty during India's tour of Australia.

Kohli began the 5-ODI series with an innings of 91 runs and went on slamming two consecutive centuries in the series.

The 28-year-old aggressive batsman plundered 381 runs (91, 59, 117, 106 and 8) in the five games against Australia and emerged as their new nemesis.

Fast forward October, Kohli played his next ODI game against New Zealand after a gap of 9 months. But the Delhi dasher seemed to have no problem changing mode from Tests to ODIs as Kohli once again mesmerised all with his batting masterclass.

Kohli scored 358 runs in the 5 ODIs against BlackCaps as India clinched the series 3-2.

Kohli averages whopping 92.37 in 10 ODIs played in the year and was therefore named the captain of the ICC's ODI team of the year.

He may not have played too many ODI games this year, but Kohli's performance will certainly place him at the top of table and 2016 clearly belongs to him.

Next on the list is Australia's star opener David Warner who averages 63.09 in 2016. The left-handed opener has also been in perfect nick in 2016 and he's the highest run scorer of the year.

South Africa's wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock, who was awarded ICC's ODI cricketer of the year 2016 award, was another star

Here are the top 5 ODI batsmen from the year 2016:

1. Virat Kohli The Delhi dasher has smashed 3 centuries and 4 half centuries in the 10 innings he played in 2016. Kohli aggregated 739 runs in 10 ODIs, highest being 154*. His average of 92.37 is highest in the year. Kohli's belief in his batting could be understood with the fact that he promised former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram to slam two ODI centuries on the tour of Australia, which the 28-year-old fulfilled. 2. David Warner The left-handed batsman from Australia has been in the highest run scorer and plundered 1388 runs in 23 ODIs. Warner slammed 7 ODI tons and 4 fifties in the year 2016 and averaged 63.09, second highest after Virat Kohli. After failing to convert good starts into big innings in the first half of 2016, the 30-year-old opener was at his ruthless best in the second half of year. Five (106, 117, 173, 119 and 156) of his seven ODI centuries came in between September and December. Warner was in great form against South Africa, New Zealand and India. 3. Alex Hales The 27-year-old England batsman will be remembered for his whirlwind 171-run knock against Pakistan at Nottingham which propelled his team to highest ever ODI total of 444. Hales had an impressive 2016 as he aggregated 743 runs in 14 ODIs and averaged 61.91. The right-handed-batsman's career average is 37.77. This proves his performance in 2016 made him an asset for the team and his figures are bound to improve in coming years. Hales has slammed 3 ODI centuries and 4 half-centuries in 2016. 4. Joe Root The star England batsman also had an impressive 2016. Root amassed 796 runs in 15 ODIs in this year and averaged 61.23. This 25-year-old right-handed batsman hit 2 centuries and 6 fifties this year. Root played several good innings this year while failed to convert some into big ones. 5. Quinton de Kock The left-handed batsman from South Africa was awarded ICC's ODI player of 2016 for his performance in the 50-overs' format. De Kock has aggregated 857 runs in 17 ODIs and slammed 3 tons and as many fifties. The 24-year-old averaged 57.13 this year. De Kock has also hit most sixes (26) this year followed by David Warner (22).

OneIndia News