Flashback 2016: Team India finish year with most international wins

New Delhi, Jan 1: Team India under the the leadership of limited overs' captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Test skipper Virat Kohli ended the year 2016 at the top.

Flashback 2016: Virat Kohli ruled with a 'few good men' on field

Indian cricket team had remarkable year in 2016 in all three formats while the best performance came out in Tests.

With 31 wins, Team India finished 2016 in style and sit comfortably at the top in terms of most victories. India lost just 11 international games last year.

Team India made winning a habit with 9 triumphs out of the 12 Test matches played this year. India won 7 out of 13 ODIs while the Men In Blue won 15 out of 21 T20I matches played last year.

Due to such impressive numbers across all formats, India finished 2016 in Test rankings at the top, second in T20I and third in the ODIs.

Despite loss in the semi-finals in World T20, India have been the best side in the shortest format of the game this year.

Men In Blue started their T20I campaign with 3-0 whitewash of Australia and went on winning the Asia Cup 2016.

A 2-0 win in the Caribbean followed by 3-0 rout of New Zealand and 4-0 drubbing of England showed that Virat Kohli's boys never took their foot off the pedal.

Kohli's 1,215 runs with a hat-trick of double hundreds in three back-to-back series set a benchmark and the 'Crazy Diamond' Ravichandran Ashwin only took it a notch higher with 72 wickets in the season along with 612 runs.

This is how Team India performed in 2016:

Most matches WON in 2016 (all formats

31 India

28 Aus

22 Eng/NZ

21 SAf

17 Pak

16 Afg

14 SL

11 Ban/WI

8 Zim

6 Sco

5 Ire/Hkg/UAE

2 Net/Omn/PNG — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 31, 2016 31 international wins in 2016 Most matches won in 2016 (all formats) The only sides in 2016 with more wins than losses

(in all international formats)

31-11 Ind

28-22 Aus

21-11 SAf

22-15 NZ

22-18 Eng

16-10 Afg — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 31, 2016 The only sides in 2016 with more wins than losses India tops the list of sides in 2016 with more wins than losses. Yearend ICC rankings

Tests:

INDIA

Australia

Pakistan

--

ODIs:

Australia

South Africa

INDIA

--

T20Is:

New Zealand

INDIA

South Africa — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 31, 2016 India's performance in all three formats in 2016 India's performance in all three formats in 2016. #Bestof2016- #TeamIndia played its 500th Test match in Kanpur against New Zealand pic.twitter.com/BqyGpCdyyO — BCCI (@BCCI) December 30, 2016 India played 500th Test BCCI felicitated Team India cricketers during its historic 500th Test.

India will embark upon their campaign in 2017 with ODI and T20I series against England and later play Test series against Bangladesh and Australia in February.

OneIndia News