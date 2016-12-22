Flashback 2016: India's best 5 T20I wins; Virat Kohli 2.0 steals the show

2. Bowlers, Virat Kohli set up win against Pakistan in Asia Cup

India recovered from three early jolts, inflicted by a devastating spell from Mohammad Aamir, before notching up a five-wicket victory against arch rivals Pakistan in the Asia Cup T20.

Aamir (3/18) rocked the Indian top-order with a fast and furious 4-over spell but the small target of 84 was not good enough to stop the 'Men In Blue' who knocked off the runs with 27 balls to spare.

Indian bowlers had demolished the Pakistan batting line up with a superlative show as they bundled out the arch-rivals for a paltry 83 in only 17.3 overs after opting to field.

But it required the calm and class of Virat Kohli (49) to take India home without further setbacks. Kohli's 51-ball innings had seven boundaries and he looked cut above any batsman, in that game.

What was supposed to be a cakewalk turned out to be a brief nightmare for the Indians. Openers Rohit Sharma (0) and Ajinkya Rahane (0) were beaten by sheer pace of Aamir leaving India under trouble.

But it was Kohli, who showed why he is among the best in the world. He shielded Yuvraj from Aamir by taking bulk of the strike. His footwork was precise and played close to the body. Once the menacing Aamir's spell was over, Kohli had ensured India were out of the trouble waters.

By the time, the right-handed batsman was adjudged leg-before off Mohammad Sami?'s bowling, India were eight runs short of victory. It was Dhoni, who cover drove Wahab to finish off the match.

