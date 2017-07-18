Fans troll Irfan Pathan for 'UnIslamic' picture

Bengaluru, July 18: Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is trying to make his way back to the Indian team. However, the Baroda man was strolled on social media soon after he posted a picture with his wife - Safa Baig.

The 32-year-old posted a photograph on his official Facebook page with a message that read, "This girl is trouble #love #wifey."

The post did invite trouble for Irfan as several persons from across the globe slammed the swing bowler and his wife for posting a picture which was against Islam.

Irfan tied nuptial knots with Safa Baig at Haram Shareef, in the holy city of Mecca in February 2016. They were returning after attending a dinner party at Al-Hindaweeyah.

OneIndia News