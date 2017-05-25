Fans go crazy on Twitter a day before Sachin Tendulkar's movie release

Mumbai, May 25: The much-awaited movie on the life of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is all set to release tomorrow (May 26).

Cricketers attend screening of Sachin's movie; Bollywood fraternity in awe of 'God of cricket'

The movie directed by British filmmaker James Erskine and music composed by none other than Oscar and Grammy winner Indian music director AR Rahman is all set to hit the theatres.

The movie will focus on the entire life of the living legend of Indian and world cricket. From his childhood days to playing cricket as well as his family life will be shown in the movie.

Ahead of the release, the player had hosted a gala premier of the movie yesterday in Mumbai, which was attended by the Indian Cricket Team before flying to England for the Champions Trophy 2017.

Bollywood celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and others too graced the occasion with their presence.

As only 1 day is left for the movie to hit theatres, fans went crazy on Twitter.

Here are some of the tweets from the fans

OneIndia News