Fans go berserk as Chennai Super Kings return to IPL

Chennai, July 15: Cricket fans in Chennai are ecstatic with the news of their favourite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returning to the IPL after 2 years of suspension.

BCCI welcomes CSK and RR back; CSK aims at getting Dhoni back in IPL 2018

CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were suspended by the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Committee in 2015 due to betting activities of the respective club officials.

The suspension tenure was two years and it ended on July 14, 2017. The most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the maiden champions are back in action and will take part in the 11th edition of the tournament.

Chennai has won the competition twice in 2010 and 2011 and have reached the finals of the competition 6 times (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015).

Under the guidance of former Indian captain MS Dhoni the team was destined to achieve more success but the suspension somehow spoiled the party.

Now that the team is back fans could not control their excitement.

Here are some of the tweets reflecting fans' reaction