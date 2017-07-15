Fans go berserk as Chennai Super Kings return to IPL

Chennai, July 15: Cricket fans in Chennai are ecstatic with the news of their favourite Chennai Super Kings (CSK) returning to the IPL after 2 years of suspension.
BCCI welcomes CSK and RR back; CSK aims at getting Dhoni back in IPL 2018
CSK and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were suspended by the Supreme Court appointed Lodha Committee in 2015 due to betting activities of the respective club officials.
The suspension tenure was two years and it ended on July 14, 2017. The most successful team in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) along with the maiden champions are back in action and will take part in the 11th edition of the tournament.
Chennai has won the competition twice in 2010 and 2011 and have reached the finals of the competition 6 times (2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015).
Under the guidance of former Indian captain MS Dhoni the team was destined to achieve more success but the suspension somehow spoiled the party.
Now that the team is back fans could not control their excitement.
Here are some of the tweets reflecting fans' reaction
Fans want MS Dhoni to return to CSK
This fan is clearly excited with CSK's IPL return and wants MS Dhoni to lead the team again.
Fans go down the memory lane
Nostalgic CSK fans go down the memory lane as CSK returns to IPL.
Sketch of MS Dhoni
A fan tweeted a pencil sketch of CSK skipper MS Dhoni.
Fans take super selfie
Fans take super selfie to welcome their favourite Chennai Super Kings to IPL.
CSK fans eagerly waiting for next IPL
CSK fans are eagerly waiting for the next IPL season as their favourite team returns to action.
Scott Styris
Former New Zealand and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Scott Styris welcomes the team back in IPL.
Fans go berserk after CSK's return to IPL
A fan took a selfie wearing CSK jersey at office.
CSK has the highest win percentage
Chennai Super Kings has won 79 matches in 8 editions and have the highest win percentage.
Most popular cricket club in the world
Chennai Super Kings' craze is spread across the country.
MS Dhoni's blistering innings
CSK fans refresh their memories of MS Dhoni playing a firecracker innings.