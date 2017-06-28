Fans call Ravi Shastri 'Manmohan Singh of Indian cricket'

Bengaluru, June 28: In a late twist to the Indian cricket team coach saga, former team director Ravi Shastri has applied for the position of the Indian coach.
Legend convinced Shastri to apply for coach job; Shastri India's next coach?
Former head coach Anil Kumble resigned from his post last week after completing his 1-year tenure. As per rumours, he had a fall-out with captain Virat Kohli which led to his resignation.
As many as 6 people including Shastri have applied for the post at the helm. Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Australia's Tom Moody and England Richard Pybus are the other contenders.
Shastri's last application has created quite a stir in the fraternity, considering the fact that he was rejected by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. They opted for Kumble over Shastri for the coach's job.
Cricket fans across the country have never supported the former all-rounder for coach's job and now with his late application, they took Twitter to slam Shastri.
Here are some of the reactions from the Indian fans on Twitter
A fan called Ravi Shastrithe 'Manmohan Singh of Indian cricket'.
This fan clearly took a dig at the rapport Virat Kohli shares with former team director Ravi Shastri.
This fan took a dig at Ravi Shastri's commentary, he is happy that he will not have to listen to his commentary.
Fans make fun of Ravi Shastri as he applies for the Indian coach's position.
Fans are banking on Sourav Ganguly to reject Ravi Shastri from the post.
