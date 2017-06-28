Fans call Ravi Shastri 'Manmohan Singh of Indian cricket'

Bengaluru, June 28: In a late twist to the Indian cricket team coach saga, former team director Ravi Shastri has applied for the position of the Indian coach.

Legend convinced Shastri to apply for coach job; Shastri India's next coach?

Former head coach Anil Kumble resigned from his post last week after completing his 1-year tenure. As per rumours, he had a fall-out with captain Virat Kohli which led to his resignation.

As many as 6 people including Shastri have applied for the post at the helm. Former Indian cricketers Virender Sehwag, Dodda Ganesh, Lalchand Rajput, Australia's Tom Moody and England Richard Pybus are the other contenders.

Shastri's last application has created quite a stir in the fraternity, considering the fact that he was rejected by Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. They opted for Kumble over Shastri for the coach's job.

Cricket fans across the country have never supported the former all-rounder for coach's job and now with his late application, they took Twitter to slam Shastri.

Here are some of the reactions from the Indian fans on Twitter

Ravi Shastri To Apply For Team India's Head Coach Position. Team India Ready To Get Its Manmohan Singh.



RT If You Don't Want Him. pic.twitter.com/wgIPRzZqAf — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 27, 2017 This fan called Shastri the Manmohan Singh of Indian cricket A fan called Ravi Shastrithe 'Manmohan Singh of Indian cricket'. Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli.

Still a better love story than Twilight. pic.twitter.com/rvQXynMg3t — Harihar Goswami (@harihar_goswami) June 27, 2017 A fan took a dig at Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri relation This fan clearly took a dig at the rapport Virat Kohli shares with former team director Ravi Shastri. Jokes Apart,I Support Ravi Shastri As Team India's Head Coach. At Least We'll Not Have To Bear His Commentary.#RaviShastri #WIvIND #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/nyT5s4OgMQ — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 27, 2017 Fans trolled Ravi Shastri for applying for coach's position This fan took a dig at Ravi Shastri's commentary, he is happy that he will not have to listen to his commentary. Choosing Ravi Shastri doesn't give India a coach.



It gives Kohli a servant, protection and a mouthpiece. — Ravi Dennistri (@DennisCricket_) June 27, 2017 Fans troll Ravi Shastri Fans make fun of Ravi Shastri as he applies for the Indian coach's position. Ravi Shastri To Apply For The Indian Team's Head Coach Position.



Now, Only Player Who Can Save Team By Bowling Him Out, Is Saurav Ganguly. pic.twitter.com/Zt5E9r2iYn — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadeja) June 27, 2017 Fans are banking on Sourav Ganguly Fans are banking on Sourav Ganguly to reject Ravi Shastri from the post.

