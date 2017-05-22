Fans attack RPS for posting 'crying' image of Rohit Sharma during IPL 2017 final

Bengaluru, May 22: The Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) franchise came under attack from fans after their official Twitter page posted a photoshopped image of Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma crying. (Match scorecard)

Last night (May 21), RPS and MI faced off in the final of the 10th editon of IPL. Rohit won the toss and chose to bat. However, they had a batting collapse which resulted in RPS Twitter page mocking at rival skipper. (Rohit sets new record)

A tweet from RPS' official Twitter handle posted Rohit's photo with tears flowing from his eyes. This was a photoshopped image as MI were reeling at 41/3. Soon, fans did not take this lightly and there were several comments to the post.

Soon, the tweet was deleted but the damage had been done already. Many Twitter users had taken screeshot of the tweet.

MI held their nerves to eke out a 1-run win to lift the trophy. They successfully defended 129. Krunal Pandya was adjudged Man-of-the-match. Thanks to his 47-run knock, MI were able to cross the 100-run mark.

Yesterday's title triumph was the 3rd for MI in IPL history. RPS were in their maiden final and won't feature in the next edition as their 2-year contract expired. Gujarat Lions (GL) too will not play in IPL 2018.

RPS and GL had replaced Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). The two teams were banned for corruption and will return to the league next season.

