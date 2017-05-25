New Delhi, May 25: Over 120 million people joined the Indian Premier League (IPL) conversation on Facebook and the company recorded 350 million interactions related to the season on the platform.

IPL special site; Photos

While Virat Kolhi was the most talked about player on the platform, Mumbai Indians was the most talked about team this season, the company said in a statement.

The 10th edition of the IPL concluded on Sunday with a dramatic final-over victory by the now three-time champions Mumbai Indians over Rising Pune Supergiant.

Throughout the 47-day tournament, IPL posted videos of team warm-ups before each match and closed the tournament on Facebook by sharing the video of the championship trophy presentation.

The league shared images of key match moments as they happened and special off-the-field moments as well.

As far as the teams were concerned, champions Mumbai Indians went live on Facebook after they returned to the hotel after the win.

Teams including the Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad also shared their cake cutting celebrations using Facebook Live and videos. Players also used Facebook to connect with their fans.

News and sports publishers and broadcasters took to Facebook Live throughout the event to provide exclusive match commentary and analysis, as well as engage and entertain fans during the IPL.

IANS