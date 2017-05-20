Excited fans trend #6DaysToSachin movie on Twitter

Bengaluru, May 20: The much-awaited movie on the life of cricket 'God' Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is scheduled to release next Friday (May 26).

Sachin meets Narendra Modi before movie release

Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a movie directed by British director James Erskine and music composed by legendary Indian music composer A.R Rahman will hit the theatres in India on May 26.

The movie will throw a light on the life of the cricket maestro. His journey from being a small child to achieve everything in the world of cricket. It will also focus on the family life of Tendulkar.

Yesterday (May 19), the cricketer along with his wife Anjali met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and discussed with him about his movie.

As only 6 days are left for the movie, the enthusiastic fans all over India went crazy on Twitter and trended #6DaysToSachin.

Here are some of the reactions from the fans:

OneIndia News