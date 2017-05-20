Excited fans trend #6DaysToSachin movie on Twitter

Bengaluru, May 20: The much-awaited movie on the life of cricket 'God' Sachin Tendulkar, Sachin: A Billion Dreams is scheduled to release next Friday (May 26).
Sachin meets Narendra Modi before movie release
Sachin: A Billion Dreams, a movie directed by British director James Erskine and music composed by legendary Indian music composer A.R Rahman will hit the theatres in India on May 26.
The movie will throw a light on the life of the cricket maestro. His journey from being a small child to achieve everything in the world of cricket. It will also focus on the family life of Tendulkar.
Yesterday (May 19), the cricketer along with his wife Anjali met the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi and discussed with him about his movie.
As only 6 days are left for the movie, the enthusiastic fans all over India went crazy on Twitter and trended #6DaysToSachin.
Here are some of the reactions from the fans:
Fans ready to bunk classes, offices
Fans ready to bunk classes, offices to watch the first day first show of the movie.
First day first show
Fans gearing up to watch Sachin: A Billion Dreams first day first show.
An inspiration, a role model
Sachin Tendulkar is indeed an inspiration and role model for a billion Indians.
Counting hours
Fans are counting hours as Sachin's movie releases on May 26.
Fans planning to scream 'Sachin Sachin'
Fans planning to scream 'Sachin Sachin' at the theatres during the screening of the movie.
It is not just a film it is an emotion
A fan said that the movie on Sachin Tendulkar is just not a movie but it is an emotion.
Fans excited
Fans excited to watch Sachin Tendulkar's movie.
Fans excited to watch Sachin's journey
Fans excited to watch Sachin Tendulkar's journey on the big screen.
Fans can't wait for the movie to release
Fans can't for Sachin Tendulkar's movie to release.
Fans are counting hours
Not just days, but fans are counting hours now.
