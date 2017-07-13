Ex-BCCI chief Anurag Thakur tenders unconditional apology in Supreme Court

New Delhi, July 13: Former BCCI president Anurag Thakur on Thursday (July 13) tendered an "unconditional" and "unequivocal" apology in the Supreme Court, saying it was never his intention to undermine the majesty of the apex court.

Thakur, a senior BJP leader and a Member of Parliament from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, was asked by the apex court on July 7 to tender an apology in explicit terms to get relief from the contempt proceedings initiated against him.

"I humbly submit that it was never the intention of the deponent to undermine the majesty of this court and since unintentionally some kind of misinformation and miscommunication has occured, I unhesitatingly tender my unconditional and unequivocal apology to this court," he said in an affidavit.

The apex court had directed him to file a "one-page short affidavit" tendering an apology while making it clear that it was not going to consider his earlier affidavit of apology. The apex court had also asked Thakur to be present on July 14 to tender the apology, indicating that it was willing to accept the apology and close the contempt proceedings against Thakur.

PTI