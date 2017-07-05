England Vs South Africa: AB de Villiers absence a big loss, rues Nasser Hussain

London, July 5: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has expressed his concern after South Africa star batsman AB de Villiers decided to pull out of the Test series against England.

In a video on HindustanTimes.com, Hussain said that the absence of De Villiers is a "big loss" for South Africa.

"De Villiers is a big loss. They will argue that they've lived on without De Villiers through the last year or so and they've moved themselves up," said the former England captain, "They've played some very good cricket. They have beaten Australia three times, India, they've played well all around the world. They travel well, they've got a good record in England," said Hussain.

De Villiers has reportedly decided to opt out of Test squad to keep himself fit for the shorter format of the game. Faf du Plessis will be leading the Test team but unfortunately he too will not be playing in the first test due to family issues.

Opener Dean Elgar will be leading the Team in the opening Test against England at Lord's starting Thursday (July 6).

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum, who is a member of the MCC World Cricket Committee, said the absence of AB de Villiers from the South Africa side for the Test series against England was "another red-flag moment" for Test cricket and warned of a "tipping point" for the game as a whole.

"I don't see T20 leagues as the devil, by any stretch," McCullum said.

"But it's how we continue to make sure Test cricket continues as an important game at the same time. That's where there's probably a tipping point: what's more important? These leagues or the international game?"

"The actual health of the game is outstanding but the perception in some parts of the world is that the entertainment of Test cricket is diminishing."

"So we're trying to ensure there is context to every Test and we feel the Test Championship would bring that in and we encourage the ICC to continue to bring this to the table."

Former England captain Mike Brearley, in his final meeting as chairman of the MCC, termed de Villiers' absence a "wake-up call".

The MCC World Cricket committee has, over recent years, argued for a revision of the sport's laws which have largely been incorporated into the ICC Playing Regulations.

OneIndia News