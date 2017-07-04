London, July 4: South Africa hope Dean Elgar will bring a gusty attitude with him when he takes over as stand-in captain for the first Test against England, beginning at Lord's on Thursday (July 6).

"Dean is an aggressive type of personality and he will play an aggressive brand of cricket. He is an experienced player in the Test side and has had good success as a Test opener. That is a tough job in this game," said coach Russell Domingo.

"He is a gutsy player. He epitomises South African cricket to the tee. I'm excited about working with him for the next couple of days as captain." Elgar, who becomes the 12th player to captain South Africa, stands in for Faf du Plessis, who misses the first Test to be with his wife Imari after the birth of their first child.

"He is going to try and take over and run with a lot of what Faf has instilled in the side, but be his own man," added Domingo.

"We want to win, that is the bottom line. We set ourselves certain goals a year ago that we want to achieve in Test cricket and we are determined to tick those boxes," he said.

OneIndia News