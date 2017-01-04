England series: India ODI, T20I squads to be announced on January 6

Mumbai, Jan 4: The Indian squads for the One Day International and Twenty20 International series against England will be picked here on Friday (January 6), the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said today (January 4). (Dhoni quits as captain)

Full schedule of Ind-Eng series; SC sacks Anurag Thakur

India and England will face off in the 3-match ODI rubber starting in Pune on January 15. The senior selection committee of the BCCI will meet in Mumbai on Friday to choose the squads. T20I series will begin in Kanpur on January 26.



MS Dhoni

V Kohli

Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by 190 runs Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: India won by an innings and 75 runs

With Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepping down from limited overs captaincy today, Virat Kohli will take over the reins - becoming the skipper in all 3 formats. The 35-year-old Dhoni is available for selection as a player.

"The meeting of the All-India Senior Selection Committee of the BCCI will be held on Friday, January 06, 2017, at 12:30 PM IST at the BCCI headquarters, Cricket Centre, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," BCCI's Chief Executive Officer Rahul Johri said in a media advisory on Wednesday.

"Agenda of the meeting is as follows - 1. To select India 'A' team to play two Warm-up One Day matches against England at CCI Mumbai. 2. To select Indian team for the three (3) match Paytm One-day Trophy and three (3) match Paytm T20I trophy to be played against England from January 15 to February 01, 2017," he added.

CEO Johri is in-charge of BCCI's affairs now after the Supreme Court, on Monday (January 2), removed president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke for not conforming with Justice RM Lodha Panel recommendations.

India won the 5-match Test series against England 4-0. The visitors headed back home for Christmas after that. They will return to play the limited overs leg.

OneIndia News