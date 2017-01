England series: India ODI, T20I squads announced; Virat Kohli named captain

Mumbai, Jan 6: A new era in Indian limited overs cricket began today (January 6) with the appointment of Virat Kohli as the captain. He took over from Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who relinquished the position on Tuesday (January 4). Yuvraj Singh and Ashish Nehra have made comebacks.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) senior selection committee met on Friday and announced the Indian One Day International, Twenty20 International squads for the home series against England with Kohli as the skipper.



Uncapped 19-year-old left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is picked in T20I squad.

The selection meeting was delayed for over two hours due to "logistical issues". It was to start at 12.30 PM IST.

Former captain Dhoni, who had made himself available for selection, was picked. He will continue to keep wickets. The 35-year-old Dhoni led India in a record 199 ODIs after being at the helm from 2007.

India and England will play 6 matches, 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is, starting with the 50-over contests on January 15 (Sunday) in Pune.

Before the series, England will play two 50-over warm-up matches against India A in Mumbai on January 10 and 12.

The hosts, led by Kohli, had won the preceding 5-Test rubber 4-0. After that, the English side returned home for Christmas and will arrive in India next week for the second leg of the tour.

India have not played a ODI since October 29, 2016. Back then, the hosts won against New Zealand in Visakhapatnam to clinch the 5-match series 3-2. India's last T20I was on August 28, 2016, against West Indies in Lauderhill (United States of America).

India ODI squad

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Yuvraj Singh, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Amit Mishra, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav.

In: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravichandran Ashwin.

Out: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami (both injured), Mandeep Singh, Jayant Yadav, Axar Patel, Dhawal Kulkarni.

India T20I squad

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Mandeep Singh, MS Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ashish Nehra.

In: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Rishabh Pant, Mandeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra.

Out: Rohit Sharma, Mohammed Shami (both injured), Ajinkya Rahane, Stuart Binny, Shikhar Dhawan.

India A team for 1st warm-up tie Vs England

MS Dhoni (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mandeep Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ashish Nehra, Mohit Sharma, Siddarth Kaul.

India A team for 2nd warm-up tie Vs England

Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Suresh Raina, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Kishan, Sheldon Jackson, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem, Parvez Rasool, R Vinay Kumar, Pradeep Sangwan, Ashok Dinda.

England had announced their squads last month

England ODI squad

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson,, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes.

England T20I squad

Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, David Willey.

