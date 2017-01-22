Kolkata, Jan 22: India spinner Ravindra Jadeja extended England opener Jason Roy's agony of failure to capitalise on promising starts, dismissing him for the third consecutive time in the ODI cricket series during their third and final match here on Sunday (Jan 22).

Ind-Eng T20I series schedule; Photos

Roy was bowled by Jadeja after scoring an impressive 65 runs off 56 balls, including 10 fours and a six. But like the first two One-Day International (ODI) matches at Pune and Cuttack, Roy was again unable to convert his half-century into a big score.

Roy scored 73 in Pune before getting stumped off Jadeja and 82 in Cuttack where he was bowled by Jadeja.

On both occasions, he failed to realise his full potential. His dismissal mirrored England's agonising losses as the visitors lost the first match by three wickets and the next by 15 runs.

After being bowled by Jadeja at Eden Gardens on Sunday, Twitterati were quick to react on his dismissal.

"Jason Roy, Root, Stokes ... A Special training should be given to England batsman on 'how to convert 50s, 60s, 70s into big scores'," a tweet read.

Roy looked good during 58-run knock. But soon after opening partner Sam Billings departed, ending their stand of 98 runs, Roy fell to Jadeja's flatter trajectory, trying to cut a fuller length delivery, his middle stump getting knocked out in the process.

Roy had said at the pre-match press conference on Saturday that he looked forward to any Indian Premier League (IPL) owner picking him in the auctions. Picking up from there, cricket follower Ankit Dixit tweeted: "Jason roy audition for IPL is successful."

"Jason Roy has surely incresed his #IPL price. #INDvENG," read another fan Vivek Chavan's tweet.

There was rich praise reserved for Jadeja also, who made Roy his bunny.

"#INDvENG Stunning performance by jaddu by taking Jason Roy's wicket continuesly (sic) in 3 ODI matches," a post said.

"Ravindra Jadeja really gave Jason Roy some nightmares in this series #IndvEng," another tweet said.

Meanwhile, renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle has showed no sympathy to pacer Jasprit Bumrah for overstepping. His no ball cost India Jonny Bairstow's wicket in the 29th over.

"Sadly, no sympathy at all for Bumrah there. He's bowled well but has come in the way of his own wicket," Bhogle tweeted.

IANS