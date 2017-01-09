During matches, will be 'running' to MS Dhoni for advice: Virat Kohli

Bengaluru, Jan 9: He may have given up Indian captaincy but Mahendra Singh Dhoni's leadership qualities will be still in demand as the new skipper Virat Kohli is keen to pick his brain.

Dhoni, one of the greatest captains in limited overs cricket history, decided to step down on Wednesday (January 4), paving way for Kohli. ('Difficult' to captain in limited overs: Kohli)



Now, the 28-year-old Kohli is the skipper of India across all three formats. His first assignment as a full-time ODI leader will be against England starting on January 15 (Sunday) in Pune.

The Delhi right-hander thanked Dhoni and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the responsibility.

Dhoni will now play under Kohli's leadership. He will continue to keep wickets and Kohli said he would be "running" to Dhoni for captaincy inputs on the field.

"On the field, obviously I would be running to him (Dhoni) quite a lot. Even now when he was captain we would always have discussions and he would come to a conclusion," Kohli told the Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) website.

During Dhoni's tenure as captain, Kohli, as the vice-captain, used to provide vital inputs during matches.

In October, Dhoni had said, "I have already started using him (Kohli). There is more interaction (on the field). It is evident if you watch the game. We are two individuals who conduct in different ways."

