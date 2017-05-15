Don't want to be 'disrespectful' to Virat Kohli, says AB de Villiers

Bengaluru, May 15: As the debate continues on who is the best batsman in the world at the moment, South African captain AB de Villiers has give his views on the same.

For many De Villiers is considered as the best in the world. But some pick Virat Kohli, others choose Joe Root of England. And there is Steve Smith, the Australian skipper.



Amid all the opinions on declaring the best batsman right now, De Villiers has counted himself out stating that he is not the best. (I am 'scared' of Indian cricket: De Villiers)

"That's probably my biggest strength (winning games for the team). I don't think everyone has those skills. But I won't say I am the best player in the world," the 33-year-old De Villiers told "Forbes India" in an interview.

He continued, "That will be disrespectful to players who are in amazing form like a David Warner or Virat Kohli... Joe Root (of England) who's not even at the IPL, Ben Stokes - who scored a fabulous hundred (for Rising Pune Supergiant) the day before (May 1). There are so many good players... it will be disrespectful to say I am the best player in the world. But I do have certain skills that others don't and others have certain skills that I don't."

After a poor showing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, De Villiers has returned home. He is now preparing for the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 next month.

De Villies plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in IPL. The team, led by Kohli, finished last in the standings with just 7 points from 14 games. They failed to make the play-offs.

