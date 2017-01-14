'Don't poke the bear' Virat Kohli, he will 'bite you big': Dean Jones to Australia

Bengaluru, Jan 14: Praising the "inspirational" Indian captain Virat Kohli, former batsman Dean Jones has advised Australia not to "poke the bear" during their Test series starting next month.

India and Australia will play 4 Tests for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with the series-opener starting in Pune on February 23.



Last month, Australia captain Steve Smith said he would target star batsman and skipper Kohli during the series and make him "a little bit angry".

"I guess for us as a team it's trying to get him (Kohli) out of the strong emotional state and try and make him, I guess, a little bit angry and ruffle his feathers and things like that.

"I think if you can get him in that state then the Indian team can possibly be a little bit vulnerable," Smith had said.

However, cricketer-turned commentator Jones thinks Australia will suffer at the hands of Kohli if they target him with verbal volleys.

"Do not, I say do not poke the bear, because the bear will bite you and bite you big," the 55-year-old Jones told "Omnisport" yesterday (January 13).

"The silent treatment has worked in the past and that might be a good way to go with Virat," he added.

Jones said Kohli, who is now India's captain in all three formats, is "so inspirational" to kids.

"He's so inspirational to the kids out there. You've got footage of him smashing it to all parts in all formats of the game, lifting 150kg, he's got an unbelievable fitness regime for a kid who was not that fit he takes great pride in his body and appearance.

"He's very, very professional and a great leader. When in doubt he goes out there and makes the runs," Jones, who played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia, said.

