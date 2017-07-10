Don't deserve to win if don't grab chances: Kohli

Kingston (Jamaica), Jul 10: Skipper Virat Kohli was critical of India's performance against the West Indies in the one-off T20, saying his team was sloppy with both the bat and ball and did not deserve to win.

Put into bat, India posted 190-6 on a batting belter but Evin Lewis blasted an unbeaten 125 off 62 balls as the reigning World T20 champions knocked off the runs in only 18.3 overs. The Trinidad left-hander got a couple of reprieves with Mohammed Shami and Dinesh Karthik being the offenders.

"Even in the first innings, we could have added 25-30 extra. We were on course for 230. And in the field as well, we dropped a few chances and if you don't grab them you don't deserve to win," Kohli said after the match.

"If you give a good start up the order, one batsman has to bat through. I think Dinesh was good, but we needed someone to get 80-90 which a team needs in T20 cricket, I think. Then we didn't start well with the ball and didn't field well either. All these games are good feeders of how guys react to situations," said Kohli.

Kohli feels India's T20 team is still in a transition and there would be bad days but overall he was happy with the team's performance. "West Indies have a good T20 team, they have carried on with the same team for a couple of years. And in experimental stage, we'd have up and downs. But we need to keep going. One game in the ODIs we lost, we won three convincingly," he said. "T20s is anyone's game, and one game doesn't make a series according to me. Overall, we enjoyed the tour."

West Indies skipper Carlos Brathwaite said he was happy with the way his team expressed themselves on the field. "Very happy. Yesterday we asked for the batters to go out and express themselves. I gave them the captain's incentive, whoever goes and gets a fifty gets half my match fee. We wanted to put smiles on the faces of the fans and that's what we come back to do," said Brathwaite.

Brathwaite also heaped praise on Evin Lewis. "Evin just played magnificently. He just played on, played through so big kudos to him. It was a good score on the board, but we always knew we could get it," he said.

PTI