Mumbai, July 6: After his sensational 1009 in a school level tournament last year, the star seemed to have faded on Pranav Dhanawade. The Rs 10,000 scholarship that the Mumbai Cricket Association was giving him has stopped coming in for the last six months. The MCA still has not decided when to resume the grant.

MCA vice-president Vinod Deshpande said: “There is a review system. A cricketer's current performance is reviewed before continuing the scholarship. In Dhanawade's case, he has not come up with any notable performance in any of the subsequent tournaments - at least in the last six months. He has scored only 70 runs in an under-19 summer camp tournament. So, how can we keep giving him scholarship. But we are keeping a watch on him. If he can perform, he will surely get scholarship again."

Now, the 18-year-old wicketkeeper batsman will go to England on a friendly tour after undergoing intense training to improve his technique. Prashant Dhanawade, Pranav's father, said: “Pranav is going to England with Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy. The academy is bearing all the expenses of him. This tour is very important for Pranav. If he can get runs there he will be again in the eyes of the MCA junior level selectors because Dilip Vengsarkar Cricket Academy is rated highly by them. Hence, Pranav can regain his scholarship."

OneIndia News