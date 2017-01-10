David Warner has a new 'weapon' to counter Indian spinners

Sydney, Jan 10: David Warner has started his preparations for the tour of India and the in-form Australian batsman has resorted to using a heavier bat to counter the conditions in the sub-continent.

Warner will lower the sweet spot of his bat and have a heavier blade to tackle the lower bounce and sharp turn generated by the Indian spinners led by Ravichandran Ashwin, reported by the 'Sydney Morning Herald'.



The daily also reported that the Australian captain Steve Smith will use the same bat he uses in Australia.

Warner's Gray-Nicolls Kaboom bat weighs 1.23 kilogrammes in Australia but the one he plans to use in India will weigh around 1.28 kilogrammes.

His form holds key to Australia's chances in India, where they were blanked 0-4 in their previous outing in 2013.

Warner, too, would like to do better than what he managed in India four years ago, when he averaged 24.37 in four Tests.

The southpaw has years of experience of playing in India, be it for Australia or in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner has been in sublime form of late, having scored two hundreds in the recently concluded three-Test series against Pakistan. Prior to that, he had smashed back-to-back ODI hundreds against New Zealand.

PTI