David Warner happy to rest ahead of tough India series

Sydney, Jan 24: Australia's player of the year David Warner has welcomed a rest before touring India next month saying it's tough preparing for sub-continental conditions.

Warner, who won back-to-back Allan Border medals on Monday night, has been excused from the three one-day games in New Zealand starting next week after a hectic southern summer.

"We're running ragged in the outfield ... we're giving everything we can, and I've run as hard as I can for every ball," the 30-year-old told reporters after the medal ceremony. "So that does take its toll," the opening batsman added.

Warner said he would fly out on February 5, "So I've got a bit of time at home which is great". "I'm grateful that you know Cricket Australia allowing me to get over some little niggles and having a little bit of rest at home to get me ready for India and there's no excuses there."

Australia has won Test and one-day series against Pakistan after losses to South Africa and a tough tour of Sri Lanka and Warner admitted to feeling the strain.

"I felt probably the first two especially one-dayers this series with Pakistan, I've felt quite, not lazy, but my feet weren't moving," he said.

"Sometimes they don't move at all, but they were just quite fatigued. Australia face Pakistan in Adelaide in their final one-dayer on Thursday having already wrapped up the series 3-1.

With a need to get on the front foot batting in India, Warner said he could look forward to training after the break.

"We are going to be working our backsides off physically and mentally as well before we even think about playing the game of cricket (in India)," the vice-captain said.

"That's what gets you mentally tough and ready for those conditions. It's not the wicket it's not the opposition, the conditions.

"You've got the heat. Players that have been in India know how hard it is just to overcome that let alone the cricket itself. You've got to acclimatize."

Warner smashed consecutive hundreds against Pakistan in Melbourne and Sydney where he also blasted the fastest Australian Test half-century off just 23 balls. Top-ranked India play the first Test against Australia at Pune from February 23.

AFP